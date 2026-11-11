Imran Khan’s Party Demands Access After Former Pakistan PM’s Overnight Hospital Visit

Imran Khan received another eye injection overnight.
PTI raised concerns over his health and treatment.
His party demanded access after his return to prison.
Imran Khan’s party has called for access to the jailed former prime minister after he was taken to hospital overnight for medical treatment before being returned to prison.
Imran Khan, 74, was taken from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad for an eye examination, the government-run hospital said on Wednesday. The visit followed a recommendation from his ophthalmologist, according to Al Jazeera.
Khan has been undergoing treatment for central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), an eye condition that affects vision. He was diagnosed after complaining of reduced eyesight and has since received multiple intravitreal injections in his right eye. His first injection was administered in January.
PIMS confirmed that Khan underwent another injection during his overnight visit.
“His vital parameters were found to be normal. He was clinically stable, and his general physical examination was normal,” the hospital said in a statement.
He was discharged at around 2:30 am and returned to prison with advice to continue treatment and attend follow-up appointments.
Imran Khan’s Party Raised Concerns Over His Health
Khan, who rose to fame as a cricket star before serving as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been in prison since August 2023. He faces several corruption cases, all of which he denies, describing them as politically driven. The government has rejected claims that the cases are politically motivated.
His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Wednesday raised concerns over his health and medical treatment following the overnight hospital visit and his subsequent return to prison.
It said the circumstances had raised “deeply troubling questions” about his condition, the standard of care he was receiving and the lack of transparency surrounding his health.
“A human being’s health is not a political bargaining chip. Nor can the medical treatment of a former prime minister be reduced to a procedural formality,” the PTI said, adding that the “state bears full responsibility for his safety and wellbeing,” Al Jazeera reported.
The Supreme Court had directed in August that Khan be shifted to a private hospital of his choice in Islamabad. However, he was taken to the government-run PIMS hospital before being sent back to prison.