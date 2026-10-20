Imran Khan’s PTI Challenges Emergency, Governor’s Rule In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI has challenged emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before the Peshawar High Court.
Party leaders called the measures an attack on democracy and provincial autonomy and demanded Sohail Afridi’s release.
Mahmood Khan Achakzai urged peaceful protests and called for political disputes to be resolved through the courts.
Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday criticised the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling the measures an attack on democracy and provincial autonomy. They demanded the release of former chief minister Sohail Afridi and seven other party leaders taken into protective custody after the emergency was imposed.
The remarks came a day after PTI filed an amended petition in the Peshawar High Court challenging the measures on constitutional grounds. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, General Secretary Salman Akram Raja and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai made the remarks after a court hearing, calling for the dispute to be resolved through the judiciary.
The Peshawar High Court issued notices to the relevant authorities on Tuesday and adjourned the hearing on the challenge to emergency and governor’s rule until November 10.
Gohar described the federal government’s actions as undemocratic and unconstitutional, alleging that PTI workers continued to face mistreatment. He said PTI had formed the provincial government but that its mandate had subsequently been taken away.
Gohar said PTI had always described terrorism as a scourge and did not want to make statements that could adversely affect efforts to combat it.
Referring to the party’s long march, Gohar said the campaign was continuing and argued that negotiations would have taken place by now if there had been a genuine intention to hold talks.
"This is no longer the time for negotiations but for practical action," he said, demanding the release of Afridi and other party members.
PTI Questions Constitutional Basis For Emergency
PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja argued that the imposition of emergency amounted to an attack on provincial autonomy and democracy.
Raja said a resolution of the provincial assembly was required for an emergency to be imposed. He also argued that governor’s rule could be introduced only when the provincial government was unable to function.
He further alleged that the sanctity of homes and the privacy of citizens were being violated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Achakzai Warns Political Dispute Could Spill Onto Streets
Achakzai, who heads the Balochistan-based Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, said political disputes should be resolved through the courts, warning that failure to do so could push the conflict onto the streets.
He recalled the difficulties involved in framing Pakistan’s 1973 Constitution and referred to former Article 58(2)(b), which had been used in the past to dissolve elected governments. The provision was removed through the 18th Constitutional Amendment in 2010.
Before its repeal, Article 58(2)(b) empowered the president to dissolve the National Assembly under specified circumstances. The provision is distinct from Articles 232 and 234, which are cited in connection with the current emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Achakzai said his party had no personal enmity with either Nawaz Sharif or Asif Ali Zardari. He added that Afridi, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, had represented around 40 million people but had been ridiculed.
Achakzai urged people to stage peaceful protests against the government, saying the final phase of the struggle had begun.
Achakzai also referred to protests in France against inflation, claiming that large numbers of people had taken to the streets and set fires without police firing a single bullet.