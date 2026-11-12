Fazlur Rehman Questions Military Operations, Mineral Deals And Emergency Rule In Pakistan

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has intensified his criticism of Pakistan's military establishment over emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
His objections have extended to mineral-resource agreements and the military's expanding institutional role
Prime Minister's adviser Rana Sanaullah has called for a political "ceasefire" with Fazlur Rehman, urging him not to position himself against the armed forces
Pakistan's veteran political and religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is emerging as a potential figurehead of a wider opposition challenge to the country's powerful military establishment, as his dispute with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government spreads across provincial autonomy, counterterrorism policy and control over natural resources.
The latest sign of the growing confrontation came on Thursday, November 12, when Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah appealed to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief to end the standoff and support the military's campaign against terrorism. Speaking on Geo News' Capital Talk, Sanaullah called for a political "ceasefire", saying Fazlur Rehman should not find himself on the opposite side of the armed forces.
The appeal came as opposition groups explored bringing Fazl into a coordinated movement against the federal government. His criticism, meanwhile, has moved beyond a dispute over provincial administration to a broader challenge over who exercises power in Pakistan.
A Provincial Flashpoint
The immediate trigger was the imposition of emergency and Governor's Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 11. President Asif Ali Zardari approved the federal cabinet's recommendation under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution, transferring provincial executive authority to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and establishing an 11-member advisory council.
Islamabad justified the intervention by citing worsening security conditions and accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial administration of disengaging from counterterrorism efforts. Parliament subsequently approved the emergency.
Fazl rejected the move, arguing in the National Assembly on October 28 that the government was misusing the Constitution to displace an elected provincial administration. He also called for a new Charter of Democracy and questioned the concentration of authority in state institutions.
The Security Question
Fazl's criticism also challenges the results of Pakistan's longstanding military operations against militancy. On October 21, he demanded an in-camera parliamentary session to examine the security situation and questioned what repeated operations had achieved.
He claimed that the JUI-F had lost 250 workers in the fight against terrorism, arguing that the party's sacrifices should be acknowledged rather than its position questioned. He called on policymakers to explain the outcomes of their security decisions. The casualty figure is his claim and has not been independently established.
The government has pushed back. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif defended Field Marshal Asim Munir's involvement in regional diplomacy, saying his visit to Tehran was aimed at facilitating peace rather than negotiating a defence agreement. He also criticised Fazl's remarks in Parliament.
Who Controls The Minerals?
The dispute has acquired an economic dimension through Fazl's questions about mineral wealth in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the 25th Constitutional Amendment in 2018.
During a November 3 address, he said the region's natural resources should not be sold or depleted in the name of foreign investment. He stressed that JUI-F was not opposed to investment but demanded public disclosure of agreements with foreign powers. He also questioned whether discussions were under way to reverse the FATA merger.
Fazl has alleged that American interest in the region's minerals is growing while China's position in Pakistan's economic arrangements is weakening. These claims have not been independently established through investment agreements or official records. His demand for transparency, however, has widened the political dispute beyond the question of provincial control.
The Expanding Military
The confrontation is unfolding against changes in Pakistan's military command structure. Parliament passed the Defence Forces of Pakistan Act, 2026, and the National Command Authority (Amendment) Act on August 20. The legislation provides the institutional framework for the expanded Chief of Defence Forces position held by Munir.
These changes have intensified debate over the balance between civilian and military authority. However, the legislation predates the current confrontation and should not be treated as its direct trigger.
Can Fazl Lead The Opposition?
Fazl's political importance lies partly in his ability to bring different opposition groups together. The Tehreek Tahafuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP) has expressed hope that he will help lead a broader movement against the government, following discussions on parliamentary coordination with JUI-F representatives.
His party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has also announced protests for November 15 against an anti-encroachment drive and what it calls a campaign against its leadership.
Sanaullah's appeal suggests the government is concerned about the political consequences of pushing Fazl further towards the opposition. The JUI-F chief has not formally announced that he will lead an anti-government movement. Whether his confrontation develops into a coordinated campaign will depend on the opposition's ability to build a common platform and on whether Islamabad is willing to address his demands over provincial autonomy, security policy and resource transparency.