Pakistan’s KP Power Shift: Will Direct Rule Contain Militancy Or Deepen The Political Crisis?

Pakistan has imposed emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, transferring executive authority from the PTI-led provincial government to the governor
The federal government cites escalating militancy and alleged failures in counterterrorism coordination, while PTI describes the intervention as an attempt to dismantle its elected government
The intervention’s effectiveness, constitutional scrutiny and political fallout will shape the test facing Shehbaz Sharif’s government and military chief Asim Munir
Pakistan’s federal government imposed emergency measures and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, transferring provincial executive authority to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and deploying the army to assist civil authorities.
Under the arrangement, the governor assumed the powers of the chief minister, provincial cabinet and advisers, supported by an 11-member advisory council. A separate secretariat was established to administer 12 districts under federal control.
The government says the intervention was necessary because of worsening militancy and the PTI-led provincial administration’s alleged failure to cooperate with federal counterterrorism efforts. PTI disputes this justification, calling the move an attack on its electoral mandate.
The proclamation was laid before the National Assembly on Wednesday. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar defended the decision as a last resort, but parliamentary approval was still underway in the latest reported proceedings.
The central test for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir is whether the transfer of authority improves security without intensifying political resistance or weakening public confidence in the state.
What Is Islamabad’s Security Case?
The federal government argues that the scale of militancy in KP has outstripped the provincial administration’s capacity to respond. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on October 5 that the province had recorded around 6,200 terrorism incidents and 1,200 deaths over two years.
Asif also cited approximately 17,000 vacant police posts and alleged deficiencies in equipment, funding and the Counter-Terrorism Department’s capacity in the merged districts. These were the minister’s claims about provincial performance, not findings from an independently presented audit.
Tarar subsequently cited different figures, including around 8,600 incidents over two years and 3,787 in the past year. The government has also referred to an increase of about 196% over two and a half years. The figures cover different periods and have not been reconciled through a common dataset, making direct comparisons difficult.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused PTI of failing to support the federal government’s counterterrorism efforts. Before its removal, the provincial administration rejected allegations of neglect and maintained that it had worked to strengthen policing and counterterrorism infrastructure.
The security threat is established, but the dispute concerns whether the provincial government’s alleged failures justified emergency rule and whether direct federal control offers a more effective response.
Why Does The TTP Threat Matter?
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has waged a long-running insurgency against the Pakistani state, targeting security personnel and civilians. KP’s location along the Afghan border, its history of militant activity and continuing attacks on security forces make it central to Pakistan’s internal security challenges.
Islamabad has repeatedly accused militant networks of operating from Afghan territory and pressed the Afghan Taliban to act against them. These claims remain part of Pakistan’s stated security position and should not be treated as independently established evidence of Afghan support.
The militancy predates the current political confrontation. The question facing Islamabad is whether the provincial administration’s alleged lack of cooperation has made emergency rule necessary, or whether existing institutions could address the threat through better coordination and resources without suspending elected provincial authority.
What Can Federal Control Change?
The new arrangement concentrates administrative authority under the governor and creates a framework intended to coordinate civilian officials, police and security agencies. The separate secretariat for 12 districts also places their administration under direct federal oversight.
At a Provincial Apex Committee meeting on Monday, federal and civil-military officials called for coordinated counterterrorism action and improvements to police and Counter-Terrorism Department capacity. The government also handed over 10 armoured personnel carriers to KP Police.
Officials have identified equipment, manpower and intelligence coordination as priorities, alongside education, healthcare and other public services in terrorism-affected areas.
These measures establish the new administration’s immediate priorities, but not its effectiveness. Better coordination will need to produce more effective investigations, the prevention of attacks and a sustained police presence. Equipment and additional resources will matter only if they address the operational weaknesses cited by the government.
Counterterrorism also depends on local officials, police, courts and communities. Centralising executive authority may make federal priorities easier to impose, but it cannot replace the institutional capacity and local cooperation needed to implement them.
What Role Will Asim Munir Play?
The intervention has increased the military’s involvement in KP’s security response, bringing Munir’s leadership into sharper focus. He visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on September 22 and received briefings on counterterrorism operations, border management and operational preparedness.
That establishes his involvement in the military’s security assessment before the emergency, but does not prove that he personally initiated the decision to impose governor’s rule.
The formal arrangement places provincial executive authority with the governor, while the army has been deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution in aid of civil power. Sharif’s government has defended the intervention as a response to the security situation. The military’s operational role should not be conflated with direct responsibility for every aspect of provincial administration.
The political stakes are nonetheless significant. If attacks decline and coordination improves, the government and military leadership can point to measurable gains. If militancy persists or routine governance deteriorates, the transfer of authority will face questions over whether it addressed the underlying failures.
An expanded military role in domestic security is also politically sensitive when it accompanies the removal of an elected government. Munir’s challenge is therefore both operational and institutional: whether the security response can deliver results without further intensifying the dispute over civilian authority.
Why Does PTI Oppose The Move?
PTI argues that the intervention undermines its electoral mandate and weakens provincial autonomy. Before the emergency, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi criticised the governor’s actions and argued that the Constitution provided procedures for removing a sitting chief minister.
After the proclamation, PTI leaders challenged the government’s rationale and legal basis. In the Senate on Tuesday, PTI Senator Barrister Ali Zafar argued that the government had to demonstrate that the constitutional conditions for emergency powers had been met and that the intervention was necessary and proportionate. He also questioned the decision to extend the arrangement across the province when the government’s security concerns included particular districts.
The federal government rejects the political interpretation. Tarar has said the decision followed cabinet deliberations, while Sharif has accused PTI of prioritising political mobilisation over counterterrorism cooperation. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the government attempted to reach an agreement with PTI before resorting to emergency measures.
The confrontation between Islamabad and the PTI-led provincial administration forms an important part of the context, but does not by itself prove that the security rationale is false. Similarly, allegations of provincial failure do not settle whether the intervention was necessary.
Is The Emergency Constitutional?
The government has invoked Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan’s Constitution for the emergency and governor’s rule, while Article 245 provides for the armed forces to act in aid of civil power.
Article 232 provides for an emergency in specified circumstances, including internal disturbances beyond a provincial government’s capacity to control. Article 234 addresses a failure of constitutional machinery in a province and allows the President to assume, or direct the governor to assume, specified functions. Article 245 concerns the deployment of the armed forces in aid of civil power, subject to law.
The government maintains that it has followed the Constitution. That position, however, is not a final legal determination. Parliament must scrutinise the proclamation and its grounds, while any court challenge will require judicial consideration of the legal arguments and evidence.
On October 14, the National Assembly was informed that approval of the proclamation was a constitutional requirement. The process remained incomplete in the latest reported proceedings. PTI’s objections over necessity and proportionality remain the opposition’s legal position, not a judicial finding.
The outcome will depend in part on whether the government can demonstrate that the conditions for invoking emergency powers were met and that the measures adopted fall within the Constitution’s provisions.
Will Direct Rule Improve Security?
The intervention will be judged by whether it addresses the operational weaknesses identified by federal officials. That requires adequate police staffing and equipment, effective intelligence-led operations, stronger investigations and prosecutions, and a sustained presence in affected districts.
The government has also linked long-term peace to socioeconomic development and the provision of basic services. This recognises that security operations alone cannot resolve the difficulties facing areas affected by militancy.
There is a competing risk. Removing an elected provincial administration may intensify confrontation between Islamabad and PTI, complicate cooperation with local political actors and reinforce perceptions of federal overreach. If public trust weakens, the security effort could become harder to sustain.
For now, governor’s rule has transferred executive authority and created new administrative arrangements, while the army has been deployed in aid of civil power. There is not yet evidence that these changes have reduced militancy.
Parliamentary scrutiny and the security response will determine the next stage. For Sharif and Munir, the test is whether greater federal control produces verifiable improvements in security while preserving constitutional accountability and the public cooperation needed to sustain them.