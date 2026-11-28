The timing is significant. Israel’s October 27 election produced a fractured Knesset, leaving neither Netanyahu’s traditional alliance nor the opposition bloc with enough seats to form a government on its own. Eisenkot has been given the first opportunity to form a coalition, but the negotiations have exposed deep disagreements over who should govern, which parties should be included and what compromises are acceptable. A rotation deal could offer a way out of the impasse. It could also create a new set of political problems.