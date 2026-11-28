Two American Airlines Boeing 737-800 jets clipped wings while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday
The FAA said it will investigate the incident, which occurred around 5.10pm ET
American Airlines Flight 638 was heading to Dallas-Fort Worth and Flight 2152 to Chicago O'Hare
Two American Airlines aircraft clipped wings while taxiing out at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC, United States, on Friday, triggering an emergency response and a federal investigation. No one was hurt.
The Federal Aviation Administration stated it would investigate the incident, which occurred around 5.10 pm ET (22:10 GMT). "American Airlines Flight 638 clipped the wing of American Airlines Flight 2152 while taxiing for departure," the FAA stated.
The collision involved two Boeing 737-800 jets that were both preparing to depart. American Airlines later sent both planes back to their gates, took them out of service for maintenance checks and began making alternate travel arrangements for passengers who had been evacuated.
Flights And Response
The planes were due in separate cities. Flight 2152 was headed to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Flight 638 was set for Dallas-Fort Worth.
After the contact, both aircraft returned to their gates. American Airlines stated maintenance crews would inspect them.
The airline said the wingtips on both Boeing 737-800s touched and that it was arranging onward travel for passengers evacuated from both planes.
Audio And Passenger Account
Radio traffic captured controllers saying two Boeing 737s had clipped wings on the runway.
Controllers then called for an emergency response and asked for fire personnel at the aircraft before telling both jets to head back to their gates.
A Flight 2152 passenger told the BBC he felt a "large jolt" on the aircraft's right side as it taxied before departure. He said the "aircraft shook quite violently" when the planes hit, and people in the cabin gasped.
He described the moment as "tense", but said nobody appeared to be injured. Looking out of the window, the passenger saw a piece of the aircraft lying on the ground, which he said appeared to be the "tip of the wing".
From his seat, he could see the other aircraft's wing overlapping his plane's wing, and as the aircraft taxied back to the gate, he watched a truck collect the fallen piece.
Airport Safety Context
He said the airport's history made the episode worse. The fact that this was not the first incident at the airport was "definitely scary".
The airport saw a deadlier crash in January 2025, when a passenger jet hit an Army helicopter, and 67 people died. That earlier disaster still hangs over any new incident at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.