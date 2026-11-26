Eisenkot's Yashar party reaches preliminary coalition deal with Democrats.
The agreement gives the left-wing party four ministerial positions.
Eisenkot needs 61 seats to form Israel's next government.
Gadi Eisenkot moved closer to forming an opposition coalition against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his Yashar party reached an initial agreement with a left-wing faction on Thursday.
The deal followed a disagreement that briefly threatened to derail the former military chief's efforts after last month's inconclusive election. The left-wing Democrats had walked away from negotiations earlier this week, objecting to Yashar's separate discussions with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party over a possible unity government.
Following lengthy negotiations, the two parties announced that they had reached an agreement in principle to work together towards forming a government coalition, Reuters reported.
Under the proposed arrangement, the Democrats will get four ministerial portfolios: public security, labour and social affairs, communications, and culture and sport. The party will also receive parliamentary positions.
Democrats leader Yair Golan said the agreement fulfilled the party's commitment to remove Netanyahu from power and protect democracy.
"We promised the people that we would replace Netanyahu and defend democracy. And that is what we will do," Golan wrote on X.
He also urged other parties to join the effort and complete negotiations quickly so a new government could be formed.
"I call on all parties to come together as soon as possible to finalize agreements and sign them, form a government, and lead Israel in a new direction. This is the mission of our lives." Earlier on Thursday, Eisenkot had said the differences with the Democrats had been resolved.
Eisenkot Looks To Build Coalition After Election Deadlock
The political negotiations follow the October 27 election, which failed to give either Eisenkot or Netanyahu enough seats to form a government. Eisenkot has until December 6 to secure a majority, although he can seek an additional 14 days to complete the process.
Eisenkot's bloc secured 48 seats in the 120-member parliament, while Netanyahu's traditional alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won 53. Neither side reached the 61 seats needed for a majority.
Eisenkot's chances of building a coalition received a boost earlier this week when he announced an agreement with Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Israel Our Home party. The deal would formally bring Lieberman's faction into his coalition.
However, Lieberman has been a vocal opponent of Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties, one of which has indicated it could consider joining forces with Eisenkot. He has also ruled out working with the country's two Arab-led parties. Together, they hold 19 parliamentary seats, enough to give Eisenkot a comfortable majority if they joined his bloc.