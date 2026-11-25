Leaked Rosstat records show at least 490,000 registered Russian military deaths by September 2026
Mediazona and Meduza estimate the toll exceeds 720,000 when missing personnel likely to have died are included
The figures suggest roughly one Russian soldier has died every four minutes since the February 2022 invasion
Nearly three-quarters of a million Russian soldiers have died since President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, amounting to roughly one death every four minutes, according to a CNN report published on Tuesday. The estimate, based on leaked records from Russia's state statistics agency, Rosstat, highlights the scale of military losses Moscow has sought to keep out of public view.
Russian independent investigative outlets Mediazona and Meduza reported on Monday that 490,000 Russian troops had been confirmed dead in Rosstat's records by the end of September 2026. However, after accounting for delays in death registrations and including personnel listed as missing in action who are considered likely to have died, the estimated toll rises to more than 720,000, the outlets found.
The data became available after two hacker groups, Belarusian Cyber Partisans and Silent Crow, breached Rosstat's systems earlier this month and obtained internal records. The leaked material included mortality data that the agency had stopped publishing in 2025.
CNN said it could not independently verify the estimates. However, the 490,000 confirmed deaths recorded in the leaked data corroborate earlier assessments by analysts and Western intelligence agencies, while suggesting that previous estimates may have substantially understated the actual toll.
Mediazona and Meduza used actuarial methods to estimate deaths that had occurred but were not yet registered. Their analysis compared reported dates of death with registration dates and examined missing-person notices published by relatives. Mediazona's database contains around 160,000 individuals reported missing by their families since 2023. The outlet said its reporting indicated that only about 10% of those listed as missing had survived.
The findings also reveal how the war's human cost has been distributed across Russia. The leaked records indicate that war-related deaths were concentrated disproportionately in poorer regions and among ethnic minorities. The war emerged as the fourth most common cause of death in the country since the full-scale invasion, following heart disease, Covid-19 and strokes and other vascular conditions.
A separate analysis by the NEST Centre, which also examined the leaked data, identified 6,947 foreign nationals killed while fighting in Ukraine. Most were from Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.
Ukraine has also suffered substantial military losses, although Kyiv does not publish comprehensive official casualty figures. Research by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, cited by CNN, estimated in July that Ukrainian military casualties stood between 525,000 and 625,000, including 125,000 to 150,000 deaths.
The latest Russian estimate underscores the human cost of a war that has continued for more than four years, with neither side publishing a complete account of its military deaths.