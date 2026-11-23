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In Dymer, rescuers worked through broken concrete and twisted debris, searching for residents after a Russian strike partially collapsed an apartment block. The overnight attacks killed at least 12 people across the Kyiv region. Far from the rubble, crews in the Gulf of Finland battled a fire aboard the Russian cargo ship Sparta II after a drone strike.
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