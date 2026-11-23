Upholding the achievements of their discussion, the Nepal PM said, “I am fully confident that these historic achievements will take Nepal–India relations to new heights. Today’s need is to build strong pillars for the future on the solid foundation of this enduring relationship.”



Balen Shah Calls For Stronger India-Nepal Partnership



Underlining the history of India-Nepal relations, Shah said, “The relationship between Nepal and India is as steadfast as the Himalayas and as vast as the ocean. It is a bond of closeness that cannot be confined within the limits of words.” He expressed gratitude to the Modi government and the people of India providing assistance as “a trusted neighbour” during natural disasters and other difficulties.