Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, also known as Balen Shah, on Monday called for transforming the country's longstanding historical and cultural ties with India into a broader development partnership. He emphasised mutual trust, economic cooperation and opportunities for younger generations. “May we all prosper,” he said.
His remarks came after holding bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. After the talks, Modi announced a development cooperation package worth 24,000 crore Nepali rupees (approximately INR 15,000 crore) for post-flood reconstruction and the Himalayan nation's long-term development.
The two leaders also advanced cooperation in trade, energy, infrastructure and religious tourism, and inaugurated a cross-border passenger train service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur. The meeting marked Shah's first bilateral visit to India since assuming office in March 2026.
Upholding the achievements of their discussion, the Nepal PM said, “I am fully confident that these historic achievements will take Nepal–India relations to new heights. Today’s need is to build strong pillars for the future on the solid foundation of this enduring relationship.”
Balen Shah Calls For Stronger India-Nepal Partnership
Underlining the history of India-Nepal relations, Shah said, “The relationship between Nepal and India is as steadfast as the Himalayas and as vast as the ocean. It is a bond of closeness that cannot be confined within the limits of words.” He expressed gratitude to the Modi government and the people of India providing assistance as “a trusted neighbour” during natural disasters and other difficulties.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Prime PM Modi, Shah said the two countries shared a deep-rooted relationship dating back to the time of Lord Ram and Mother Janaki. He then referred to the launch of the new passenger train service connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur as an initiative to strengthen these longstanding ties.
The Nepalese prime minister invited Indian investors to participate in Nepal's economic development and called for greater educational and air connectivity between the two countries. He said both governments should work towards creating opportunities for Indian students to study at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) proposed to be established in Nepal. He also stressed the need to expand direct air links between cities in the two countries to facilitate travel.
He also invited Modi to visit Nepal and extended an invitation to Indian citizens to travel to the neighbouring country, highlighting its religious and cultural destinations, including Muktinath, Pashupatinath, Janaki Temple, and Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha.
Rapper-Turned-Politician: Nepal PM Balendra Shah
Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is a 36-year-old rapper-turned-politician and Nepal's youngest prime minister in decades.
In the past, Shah has spent time in India as a student. He studied structural engineering from Bengaluru's NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT).
Shah first rose to prominence in Nepal's underground hip-hop scene, with his politically charged lyrics addressing corruption, inequality and governance. He entered electoral politics in 2022, winning the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate and defeating nominees from established political parties.
He later joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and became its prime ministerial candidate ahead of the March 5, 2026 general elections. The RSP secured 182 of the 275 seats in Parliament, paving the way for Shah to become prime minister on March 27, 2026. His rise followed the Gen Z-led protests in September 2025 that toppled the government of KP Sharma Oli, amid widespread public anger over corruption and political instability.