On trade, Modi said India would provide Nepal access to the ports of Kandla and Paradip to facilitate its transit trade. He also highlighted the role of India's energy market in developing Nepal's hydropower potential, pointing to the foundation stone for the Lower Arun project and India's commitment to completing the Arun-3 hydropower project on schedule. Referring to India's role as a supplier of petroleum products and essential commodities, Modi said supplies of fuel, fertilisers and other necessities to Nepal had been maintained despite serious challenges to oil supplies this year. The inauguration of the second phase of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline and the proposed Jhapa petroleum terminal, he said, would strengthen this partnership.