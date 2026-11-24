Bangladesh’s 1973 constitutional amendments underpin the legal framework used in Sheikh Hasina’s war crimes trial.
The International Crimes Tribunals Act, 1973, gives the tribunal the power to impose a death sentence.
The 30-day appeal deadline has become a key legal dispute following Hasina’s conviction.
Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence for crimes against humanity committed during Bangladesh’s 2024 uprising has brought renewed attention to a constitutional framework dating back to the country’s independence. Introduced through the Constitution’s First Amendment in 1973, Articles 47(3) and 47A laid the groundwork for prosecuting international crimes. The International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, enacted the same year, gave the tribunal the power to impose the death penalty.
But the legal framework does more than provide for prosecution and punishment. It also excludes people accused of such crimes from specific constitutional protections, while the deadline for Hasina to appeal her conviction has become a separate point of legal dispute.
The 1973 amendment: Articles 47 and 47A
Adopted in November 1972 and brought into force on December 16, 1972, Bangladesh’s Constitution was amended for the first time on July 15, 1973. The Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1973, inserted Article 47(3) and Article 47A. In its original form, Article 47(3) protected laws providing for the detention, prosecution or punishment of members of the armed, defence or auxiliary forces, and prisoners of war, for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other crimes under international law.
The Fifteenth Amendment in 2011 expanded its scope to include “any individual, group of individuals or organisation”. Under the provision as it stands today, such laws cannot be declared unconstitutional on the ground that they conflict with other constitutional provisions.
Article 47A specifies protections unavailable to people covered by Article 47(3): protection of law under Article 31; safeguards against retrospective punishment and the right to a speedy, public trial under Article 35(1) and 35(3); and the right to seek enforcement of fundamental rights under Article 44. It also bars them from seeking constitutional remedies from the Supreme Court.
These provisions do not prescribe death or remove every fundamental right. Article 47(3) protects the legislation; Article 47A identifies specific unavailable protections.
The International Crimes (Tribunals) Act was enacted on July 20, 1973. Section 20(2) says a tribunal shall award “sentence of death or such other punishment proportionate to the gravity of the crime”. The Constitution provides the framework; the Act supplies the sentencing power.
From the 1971 cases to the tribunal’s use today
The tribunal was set up in March 2010, during Sheikh Hasina’s first government, to prosecute crimes under international law committed during the 1971 Liberation War. Its proceedings resulted in six executions: Abdul Quader Mollah, Muhammad Kamaruzzaman, Ali Ahsan Muhammad Mujahid, Mir Quasem Ali, Motiur Rahman Nizami and Salauddin Quader Chowdhury.
Human Rights Watch said in July 2026 that six trials completed since Hasina’s removal had resulted in 62 convictions, with 42 people tried in absentia, and 16 death sentences.
Hasina’s verdict and the trial in absentia
On November 17, 2025, International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to life imprisonment on one charge and death on another for crimes against humanity during the July-August 2024 uprising. Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, a prosecution witness, received five years in prison.
The tribunal held Hasina responsible under the doctrine of superior command responsibility. Its findings included incitement, instructions to use lethal force, the killing of protester Abu Sayeed in Rangpur, and the killings of protesters in Dhaka’s Chankharpul and Ashulia. Hasina was tried in absentia; she has denied wrongdoing and questioned the proceedings’ legitimacy.
Human Rights Watch said trials in absentia “fundamentally undermine” fair-trial rights, citing Hasina’s inability to choose her lawyer. UN Special Rapporteurs also raised concerns that she had been denied the ability to choose her counsel and had inadequate time to prepare her defence. These criticisms have not set aside the verdict.
The appeal deadline and the government’s position
A 2013 amendment substituted Section 21 of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, extending the right of appeal to the government, complainant or informant against an acquittal or an order of sentence. The substituted provision also sets a 30-day deadline for filing appeals and requires the Appellate Division to dispose of them within 60 days. It took retrospective effect from July 14, 2009.
Section 21(1) gives a convicted person a right of appeal to the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division. Section 21(3) requires an appeal within 30 days of conviction and sentence and says no appeal lies after that period. Section 20(2A) requires a copy of the judgment to be provided to the prosecution and the accused on the date of its delivery. The full written judgment in Hasina’s case was released on November 26, nine days after the verdict was pronounced. Section 21(4) says an appeal must be disposed of within 60 days. The Act does not expressly require surrender to appeal.
Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman told BSS on November 14 there was “no legal scope for condoning delay”. Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam has also said Hasina has no legal option but to face the sentence. He said the deadline ran from publication; Section 21(3) says it runs from conviction and sentence.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said Hasina had not been convicted in an ordinary murder case, but of crimes against humanity. His Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman argued that people convicted of such crimes did not retain fundamental rights. However, Article 47A excludes only specified constitutional protections and remedies; it does not strip people covered by Article 47(3) of all fundamental rights.
The dispute over Hasina’s appeal has acquired added significance after her spokesperson said on November 24 that she planned to return to Bangladesh on December 16, Victory Day, and had asked the government to arrange a flight from Delhi aboard Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The government, however, maintains that she can return only through extradition. Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir said she could be brought back “in handcuffs or under strict surveillance”.
The government maintains that Hasina’s 30-day appeal period has expired and that the law provides no scope for condoning the delay. But Attorney General Ruhul Quddus Kazal has pointed to the pending appeal of another fugitive convicted of war crimes, Abul Kalam Azad, as a possible test of whether a delayed appeal can be entertained. The Appellate Division has yet to rule on the issue. Until it does, whether Hasina can challenge her conviction through a late appeal remains an unresolved legal question.