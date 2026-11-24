Section 21(1) gives a convicted person a right of appeal to the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division. Section 21(3) requires an appeal within 30 days of conviction and sentence and says no appeal lies after that period. Section 20(2A) requires a copy of the judgment to be provided to the prosecution and the accused on the date of its delivery. The full written judgment in Hasina’s case was released on November 26, nine days after the verdict was pronounced. Section 21(4) says an appeal must be disposed of within 60 days. The Act does not expressly require surrender to appeal.