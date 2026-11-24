Nvidia reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang less than two weeks after his ouster, even as the board's investigation into his alleged sharing of sensitive information continues.
The SEC, US Justice Department and California authorities are examining the company's disclosures, accounting practices and possible links to chip sales to China.
Huang is set to face congressional questioning in December, with lawmakers examining Nvidia's export-control compliance and possible national security implications.
As Jensen Huang makes his comeback as NVIDIA CEO, legal trouble continues to trail the AI company. Despite US President Donald Trump playing a role in reinstating Huang, NVIDIA is still the subject of federal probes, the most recent of which are around the CEO's extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative.
The AI chipmakers are no stranger to federal investigations and probes and have a history of several cases prior to the recent row. Here is a timeline of cases against NVIDIA.
Jensen Huang Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy: 2026
Early this November, information about Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy, was revealed by news reports. What followed was a public fallout for the CEO as he was scrutinised for compromising the AI company.
Days before Huang resigned, the board formed a committee of independent directors to examine whether he shared corporate or national security information during his romantic relationship with Alice Huang. She was then an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud-service provider suspected of funnelling Nvidia chips to China.
Before Huang’s ouster, the committee hired law firm Wachtell Lipton for the inquiry, which is being led by former US federal prosecutor Joon Kim. On Monday, Nvidia’s board stated its investigation would “proceed to conclusion” and that Huang “fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.”
US intelligence agencies looked into the Chinese businesswoman's connections to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she might have given Beijing, according to Reuters.
When asked after the Nvidia CEO's reinstatement what the CIA had told Trump, the president told CNBC: "Let me just say, I have clearance. And if I didn't have clearance, I wouldn't have done the deal (with Nvidia's board for Jensen Huang's return)."
Attorney General Todd Blanche, according to Trump, affirmed that there is no proof that Huang committed any crimes.
Alice Huang maintained communication with a representative of China's top spy agency for over a year during the affair, according to the New York Times.
Meanwhile, Chairmen John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the Select Committee on China, Rick Crawford (R-AR) of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Brian Mast (R-FL) of the Foreign Affairs Committee jointly released the following statement concerning Jensen Huang's reinstatement by NVIDIA’s board, stating that Jensen Huang and Tim Teter will continue to be investigated for mass smuggling of NVIDIA products and their diversion for Chinese military purposes.
ANTITRUST Probe: 2024-Ongoing
The DOJ's broader antitrust investigation into Nvidia also covers its acquisitions, investments and sales practices. In October, Reuters reported that the department was reviewing Nvidia's proposed $12.9 billion acquisition of open-source platform Hugging Face.
Officials have also examined its 2025 technology-licensing deal with chip startup Groq and whether Nvidia offered customers larger AI chip allocations in exchange for purchasing its networking equipment and Groq processors, potentially using its dominance in AI chips to expand into adjacent markets.
SEC And Sales: 2026
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also probing Nvidia's accounting practices, Reuters reported on November 20, citing two people briefed on the matter. The regulator's inquiry comes amid growing investor concerns over circular AI financing deals, in which chipmakers, including Nvidia, support customers through complex financial arrangements to fund purchases of their chips and AI infrastructure.
Nvidia has backed AI companies and cloud providers and provided guarantees linked to data-centre projects using its equipment. Critics argue that such arrangements could make it harder for investors to assess the quality of the company's revenue and its actual financial exposure. On its November 17 earnings call, interim CEO Colette Kress said Nvidia would be more selective about future AI industry financing deals.
Separately, the SEC is also examining whether Nvidia's disclosures misled investors, The Wall Street Journal reported, according to Hindustan Times. The scope of this inquiry remains unclear, including whether it covers the company's reporting of overseas chip sales. Nvidia had removed a disclosure showing sales to Singapore shortly after placing Singapore-based Megaspeed on an internal block list in June 2025.
California State Probe: 2025
The federal criminal inquiry predates Huang’s removal.
For more than a year, officials at several US agencies, including the Commerce Department and Justice Department, have been examining Megaspeed and possible links to the Chinese government, the Journal reported. Last week, the two departments said they would join forces to “bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred.”
In May 2025, Commerce investigators sought information from Nvidia about direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. The Justice Department took the lead in the criminal investigation the following month.
California has opened a parallel line of inquiry. The attorney general in Nvidia’s home state issued an investigative subpoena to the company last week seeking information on whether Nvidia shared its AI chips or confidential information with China, and the state is also examining whether the company misled investors. “The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.
Congressional Scrutiny
Congress is preparing its own questioning. Three US House committees stated last week that Huang and Nvidia’s general counsel would sit for transcribed interviews after the Thanksgiving holiday, on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. The interviews will take place behind closed doors, and the committees will decide what information to make public.
“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia’s role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” the committees stated, referring to the People’s Republic of China.
Sen. Tim Scott said Huang will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3. “The national security concerns and adherence to export controls will be central to the committee’s oversight and the congressional hearing,” Scott said in a statement on Monday. “Our markets demand transparency. Americans deserve the truth. Our committee will deliver answers.”
Democratic leaders are also planning sharper oversight when they take control of Congress next year. “Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said, pointing to Huang, Nvidia and the Trump administration as possible targets.
Huang’s return restores Nvidia’s leadership to its familiar hands, but does little to resolve the questions surrounding the company. With investigations by federal regulators, congressional committees and California authorities still underway, the coming weeks could prove crucial in determining the extent of Nvidia’s exposure and whether the scrutiny will have wider consequences for its business and leadership.