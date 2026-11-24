The new rule would require every household member in covered HUD programmes to verify their US citizenship or eligible immigration status to continue receiving federal housing assistance, including Section 8 vouchers. Under the existing arrangement, mixed-status families could receive prorated assistance based on the number of eligible household members. The new rule would allow such prorated assistance only while the eligibility of all household members is being verified. Families that do not meet the new eligibility requirements could subsequently lose their housing subsidies.