Mamdani joins four US cities in challenging Trump's HUD housing rule.
The rule could end Section 8 aid for mixed-status immigrant families.
The lawsuit seeks to block the rule before its December implementation.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has joined a coalition of cities, counties and housing agencies in challenging the Trump administration’s move to end federal housing assistance for families with mixed immigration statuses, warning that the proposed policy could leave thousands of households, including American citizens, at risk of losing their homes.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday against the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and its Secretary Scott Turner in the US District Court for Massachusetts, seeks an immediate injunction to prevent the new rule from taking effect on December 14. San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston have also joined New York City in the legal challenge.
The new rule would require every household member in covered HUD programmes to verify their US citizenship or eligible immigration status to continue receiving federal housing assistance, including Section 8 vouchers. Under the existing arrangement, mixed-status families could receive prorated assistance based on the number of eligible household members. The new rule would allow such prorated assistance only while the eligibility of all household members is being verified. Families that do not meet the new eligibility requirements could subsequently lose their housing subsidies.
According to Politico, the lawsuit argues that the administration's proposed changes violate a “long-settled” provision requiring the federal government to provide prorated housing assistance to mixed-status families.
Mamdani Warns Of Housing Insecurity For Thousands
Mixed-status families are households in which some members are US citizens while others are undocumented immigrants or otherwise ineligible for federal benefits because of their immigration status.
In a press release, Mamdani warned that implementing the rule could affect “tens of thousands of people”, including US citizens who currently receive federal housing assistance. He also warned that the policy would impose additional costs on local governments, including New York City, which help administer federal housing programmes such as Section 8.
“Every New Yorker deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. The federal government’s new mixed-status rule threatens to rip that security away from tens of thousands of people,” Mamdani said in a statement.
“We will not stand by while families are put at risk. New York City is proud to join our peers across the country in fighting this cruel and unlawful rule.”
Responding to the lawsuit, HUD Secretary Scott Turner defended the proposed changes, arguing that they would bring federal housing assistance in line with the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act.
According to Politico, Turner said the rule change “fully implements the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act and ends the exploitation of taxpayer dollars.”
“This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing,” his statement continued. “This change represents a reallocation of up to $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist.”
Separate Lawsuit Filed By State Attorneys General
The legal challenge brought by Mamdani's administration came on the same day New York Attorney General Letitia James joined a coalition of 21 other attorneys general and Pennsylvania's governor in filing a separate lawsuit against the Trump administration's housing assistance rule.
That case was also filed in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts. However, it was not immediately clear how the two legal challenges would proceed alongside each other or whether James' action would have any direct bearing on the lawsuit involving Mamdani's administration.
Mamdani's Confrontation With Trump Over Immigration
The lawsuit is the latest move by Mamdani against the Trump administration's immigration policies, which have targeted both legal and undocumented immigrants.
Following his election victory in 2025, the democratic socialist mayor drew attention for striking up a cordial relationship with Trump despite their political differences. He had also expressed his willingness to work with the Republican president on shared priorities, including housing development in New York City.
However, his approach towards the administration has become increasingly confrontational in recent months, particularly over immigration enforcement.
Earlier this month, Mamdani threatened legal action against the Trump administration unless Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stopped using New York City government-owned parking lots as staging areas for raids. Trump administration officials responded by saying they would not alter their enforcement methods, leaving open the possibility of another lawsuit from the mayor.
At The New York Times' DealBook Summit last week, Mamdani said he still considered Trump “a fascist”.
So far, Mamdani's confrontations with Trump have not prompted the president to seek revenge against the mayor.
Speaking at the White House last week about cities across the country, Trump said, “Some of them are doing great, but some of them are so embarrassing.”
“I don’t want to mention New York, because I actually get along very well with Mayor Mamdani. But I could if I wanted to, but I won’t do that because I like relationships,” he added.
Immigration Groups Back Mamdani's Legal Challenge
Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition and an ally of Mamdani, welcomed the city's decision to challenge the proposed housing rule.
He praised the mayor for seeking “to protect and preserve the right of all New Yorkers to safe and affordable housing”.
“No family should ever have to choose between keeping their family together or keeping a roof over their heads. Yet that is the impossible choice that Trump’s new rule is threatening to impose on thousands of immigrant families,” Awawdeh said.
“It is one more aggressive and cruel attempt to demonise immigrant communities, punishing entire families simply because of one member’s immigration status.”