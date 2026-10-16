USCIS raises immigration fees for asylum, work permits, and parole benefits.
New charges apply from October 16, affecting specific immigration applicants.
Indians should check updated fees before submitting eligible immigration applications.
Starting October 16, 2026, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will raise fees for several immigration services, including asylum applications, work permits, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and certain parole benefits, a change introduced in September.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has increased fees for certain immigration services from October 16, 2026, affecting asylum applications, work permits, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and parole benefits. The revised charges apply to eligible applications postmarked on or after the effective date, while not all visa applicants or Indian nationals are affected.
USCIS has warned that applications sent without the correct fee will be rejected. Earlier, USCIS issued a notice on July 22 explaining how it would implement immigration fees under H.R. 1, and the increased fee is part of that law. The law requires the Department of Homeland Security to adjust certain fees for inflation every fiscal year, starting in 2026.
How Much Will the Fee Increase?
The revised fees apply to four categories of immigration services. The annual asylum application fee has increased from $102 to $105, while the immigration parole fee under Form I-131 has risen from $1,020 to $1,050.
The fee for an initial employment authorisation document (EAD) for asylum applicants, parole recipients, and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) applicants has gone up from $560 to $570.
Meanwhile, the TPS application fee under Form I-821 has increased from $510 to $520. These changes apply only to the specific fees listed in the USCIS announcement and do not cover all US visa or immigration applications.
How Will It Affect Indians?
The fee hikes may affect Indians living in the US who apply for the services covered by the changes, including work permits and Temporary Protected Status (TPS).
However, the revised fees do not apply to all Indian nationals, tourist visa applicants, international students, or employment-based visa holders.
Indians applying for these immigration benefits should check whether their application is covered by the new rules and confirm the updated fee before submitting it.
USCIS has said it will reject applications mailed on or after October 16 if they do not include the correct fee. Applicants should check the latest fee details and form instructions before sending their paperwork.
The changes do not mean that all pending immigration applications will face additional charges. The new fees apply to applications postmarked on or after October 16 that fall under the categories listed in the announcement.