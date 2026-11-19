The US Department of Labor has proposed the first comprehensive rewrite of the PERM programme in nearly 20 years, requiring employers to advertise jobs for at least 90 calendar days.
It would also bar PERM filings after recent US layoffs, end Schedule A for nurses and physical therapists, and ban tailoring job descriptions to a foreign worker.
The proposal is open for comment until 19 January 2027, and existing rules apply until a final rule takes effect.
For an Indian professional waiting for an American employer to sponsor a green card, the road to permanent residency may soon acquire another hurdle. This week, Washington proposed adding pages to it. The US Department of Labor announced on Monday, and published on Tuesday, the first comprehensive rewrite of PERM in nearly 20 years.
PERM is the process employers use to show there are not enough qualified US workers before sponsoring a foreign national for an EB-2 or EB-3 green card. Employers would advertise vacancies for at least 90 calendar days and show good-faith efforts to hire qualified Americans.
What The 90-Day PERM Rule Would Change
The 90 days replace a 30-day state job order, and they are the headline, not the whole story. Print newspaper ads would go, with recruitment moving online. Employers that laid off US workers in the same area within the previous two years could not file PERM applications for those jobs. Job descriptions could not be tailored to fit a specific foreign worker. Schedule A, the shortcut that exempted nurses and physical therapists from the labour-market test, would end. The rules reach technology professionals, including software engineers, as well as foreign nurses. The Labour Department says the changes strengthen protections for American workers.
Nothing changes yet. This is a proposal, open for public comment until January 19, 2027, and current rules apply until a final rule takes effect, after a 90-day transition.
Why Indian Professionals Feel It Most
For Indians, the real bottleneck sits elsewhere. PERM is only the first gate; the second is a per-country cap that limits any one nation to 7 per cent of employment-based green cards. A National Foundation for American Policy analysis published in August projected waits of up to 179 years in EB-2 and 38 years in EB-3 for Indians filing in 2026.
By its count, Indians make up about four in five of the 1.26 million people waiting in the first three employment-based categories. Those are projections under current law, and critics note they assume the cap stays. The India EB-2 cut-off in the November visa bulletin is November 2013.
Who loses from a longer ad period, then? Mostly those not yet in line. A worker’s priority date is the day the PERM application is filed, and recruitment must be finished before that, so every extra month of advertising is a month before the clock starts.
Against a wait of decades, two months looks small. For a worker whose visa is running out, it may not. Employers, meanwhile, would have to begin cases months earlier, and the comment period will test whether many still find sponsorship worth the trouble.
The queue was already long. The proposal lengthens the door.