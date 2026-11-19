What The 90-Day PERM Rule Would Change

The 90 days replace a 30-day state job order, and they are the headline, not the whole story. Print newspaper ads would go, with recruitment moving online. Employers that laid off US workers in the same area within the previous two years could not file PERM applications for those jobs. Job descriptions could not be tailored to fit a specific foreign worker. Schedule A, the shortcut that exempted nurses and physical therapists from the labour-market test, would end. The rules reach technology professionals, including software engineers, as well as foreign nurses. The Labour Department says the changes strengthen protections for American workers.