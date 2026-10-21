Trump Administration Revokes Over 3,00,000 US Visas As Crackdown Accelerates

The figure is higher than last month’s tally, when the department said as many as 2,50,000 visas had been cancelled since January 2025. The New York Post reported that revocations picked up in 2026 after the Bureau of Consular Affairs examined 23,000 cases last year. Pigott also said, "With over 300,000 revocations, the Trump administration has revoked more visas at a faster pace than any administration in history."