Israeli strikes killed five Palestinians in Gaza on Saturday
In Lebanon, Israeli drone wounded six people
Rights groups warned the fragile truce exists in name only
Health officials informed that at least five Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip by Israeli strikes in two separate attacks on Saturday.
Medical officials said an Israeli strike killed four people near Panda Mall in Gaza City, while a separate strike killed one person in the nearby Tuffah neighbourhood, according to Reuters.
In another attack, an Israeli drone attack wounded at least six people in Lebanon’s Hermel district, close to the Syrian border, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
Earlier, at least eight Palestinian citizens, including a journalist, were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on October 1, 2026. The Israeli military said both strikes targeted militants, though it provided no further details.
Israel has ramped up attacks against Hamas in recent weeks, accusing the Palestinian militant group of rearming and launching strikes in violation of the ceasefire. Hamas denies rebuilding its weapons supply or planning attacks, accusing Israel of undermining the US-brokered truce agreed upon a year ago.
Neglected Ceasefire
A ceasefire agreement was announced in Gaza on October 10, 2025, after Israel’s war against Palestinians in Gaza has killed at least 74,032 people since October 2023 and wounded another 175,142, according to health officials.
The deal was brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Türkiye. The ceasefire agreement includes long-term plans to rebuild Gaza. However, little progress has been made toward a lasting deal that would require Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.
According to Gaza health officials, Israeli fire has killed at least 1,400 Palestinians since the truce was agreed upon last October, while 5,026 people have been wounded during the same period. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have said that militants in Gaza have killed four of their soldiers during the same period.
More than 100 humanitarian, human rights, and civil society groups have warned that the ceasefire exists "in name only," arguing it has failed to protect or help rebuild the lives of Palestinians on October 10, 2026.
The organisations include Amnesty International, Save the Children, Oxfam, Greenpeace, and the Norwegian Refugee Council, which said strict limits on aid, medical supplies, and construction materials are keeping families from recovering from the war's devastation.