Elon Musk says every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from him.
SpaceX plans to contribute newly issued Class A shares to every active Trump Account, with Musk matching the contribution.
The announcement leaves unanswered questions about eligibility, distribution and children without active Trump Accounts.
In a post on X on Wednesday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said every child in the United States would receive two SpaceX shares: one from the company and another from him personally. SpaceX has separately announced that it will contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, with Musk matching the number of shares contributed by the company.
The announcement leaves questions about how the nationwide pledge will be administered, particularly whether Musk's personal contribution will also be channelled through Trump Accounts and how children without currently active accounts would receive the shares.
SpaceX Announces Share Contribution To Trump Accounts
In an announcement on November 25, SpaceX said it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account. The company said its chief executive, Musk, would personally match the number of shares it contributed as part of his pledge to give one SpaceX share to every child in America.
The announcement follows an October pledge by SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell and her husband to give one SpaceX share to each of more than two million children through the Trump initiative, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters' October 30 report, the initial allocation was intended for children aged 11–17 living in ZIP codes with a median family income of $57,000 or less, as well as children in areas where there was insufficient population data to calculate the figure. A separate gift was also expected for eligible children in military families serving overseas, children in foster care and children in eligible Texas counties whose family income was $90,000 or less.
Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts designed to help children build long-term savings. US Treasury and Internal Revenue Service regulations set conditions for stock contributions, including requirements relating to the shares, eligible donors and Treasury approval. SpaceX has not detailed how its proposed contribution will meet these requirements.
Questions Remain Over Share Distribution
While SpaceX has specified that its contribution will go to currently active Trump Accounts, it has not clarified whether Musk's personal shares will be distributed through the same accounts or be subject to the same restrictions. Reuters reported that the company had not immediately responded to questions about the distribution mechanism or any lock-up period.
Under Treasury and Internal Revenue Service regulations, shares contributed to Trump Accounts as qualifying stock donations must generally be held until the earlier of five years after the contribution is received by the Trump Account or the end of the beneficiary's growth period. It remains unclear whether Musk's personal shares will be subject to the same rules if they are distributed outside the programme.
SpaceX's announcement also describes the intended contributions as forward-looking commitments subject to risks and uncertainties, including third-party and government approvals.
The latest announcement brings together the company's commitment and Musk's matching pledge, but the distribution timeline and the arrangements for reaching children without currently active Trump Accounts remain unclear.