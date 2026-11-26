CBS News found Nvidia is sending advanced AI chips to US-based firms with Chinese ownership
RiCloud AI in San Jose appears on Nvidia’s preferred-partner list and gets first access to high-end chips
Aivres, formerly Inspur, remains an elite Nvidia partner despite its Chinese parent being blacklisted in 2023
Nvidia is sending some of its most advanced AI chips to US-based firms with Chinese ownership, a CBS News investigation has found. The findings raise fresh questions over whether US export rules are keeping sensitive technology out of China’s hands.
The report, based on dozens of corporate filings, court records and an examination of Nvidia’s business relationships dating back to 2023, identified at least two California-based companies with Chinese ownership that can access Nvidia’s premium chips. One is on the chipmaker’s preferred-partner list. The other changed its name after its Chinese parent was added to a US blacklist, CBS News reported.
Some of the US firms later leased or resold advanced chips to companies in Southeast Asia, according to corporate records examined by CBS News.
RiCloud’s Nvidia Access
RiCloud AI is part of Nvidia's US partner network.
The San Jose-based data centre company appears on Nvidia's list of preferred US partners. That label gives RiCloud first access to Nvidia's high-end chips, plus software and technical support used in training and running advanced AI models. Nvidia's filings treat sales to RiCloud AI Inc. as US sales.
RiCloud's parent, Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Ltd, is based in Shenzhen and listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, CBS News reported. Yuxing chief executive and co-owner Cong Yu holds a degree in National Defence Mobilisation from the People's Liberation Army Command College, a school run by the Chinese military. Yu also leads a related RiCloud company in California.
Yuxing chairman Li Qiang earlier headed Global Switch Holdings, which Australia's Department of Defence removed as a provider in June 2024 on national-security grounds. The US government has not accused RiCloud or Yuxing of wrongdoing.
RiCloud won Nvidia partner status in December 2025, roughly 10 weeks after it was set up, and later became a preferred cloud partner. CBS News also reviewed customer deals and said some were unusual because the firms involved are not normally linked to high-performance computing.
One example was a $120 million agreement this year under which RiCloud agreed to lease 300 Nvidia B300 servers to Agencia Comercial Spirits, a Taiwanese company better known for importing whisky.
Aivres And Blacklist
Aivres is another California firm Nvidia classifies as an "elite" compute partner, its top tier.
It was formerly called Inspur, the same name as its Chinese parent company. In March 2023, Chinese companies in the Inspur group were added to a US federal blacklist of firms considered a security risk.
The California subsidiary later renamed itself Aivres. The company itself is not blacklisted and it still keeps a close relationship with Nvidia, CBS News reported.
A New York Times analysis of trade records, published two months ago, found that Aivres exported at least $5.6 billion worth of advanced technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026, CBS News reported.
About $3 billion of that total involved computers carrying Nvidia's Blackwell chips, which cannot be exported to China.
Those servers went to two companies in Malaysia: Megaspeed and Aolani.
Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company where Alice Huang was a senior executive, was added to a US government blacklist this week. The Justice Department is investigating claims that Megaspeed obtained chips for use in China in violation of export rules, and Megaspeed denies wrongdoing.
US intelligence officials have described Alice Huang as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, while the Justice Department says it has not reached a conclusion and Beijing denies that she is a spy.
Sales Reporting Shift
Nvidia has also changed how it reports regional sales.
It used to publish numbers by customers' billing locations. Those figures showed that in 2024, almost half of Nvidia's chip sales were billed to the US, 18 per cent to Singapore and 13 per cent to China.
In November last year, Nvidia switched to a headquarters-based method. CBS News reported that the shift revealed an extra $7.9 billion in 2024 sales billed to companies headquartered in China.
In 2025, US-headquartered customers accounted for 69 per cent of Nvidia's sales, while China accounted for 9 per cent. Nvidia's filings say that "the end customer and shipping location may be different from our customers' headquarters location".
CBS News said the new reporting method could make it harder to tell where Nvidia's chips end up.
With input from agencies.