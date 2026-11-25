An attack hit one of the towers of Riyadh’s Financial Centre on Tuesday, injuring 11 people
The injured included two Indian nationals, two Saudi citizens, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals
Saudi Civil Defence said emergency agencies responded immediately and took steps to ensure safety of lives and property
Eleven people, including two Indian nationals, were injured after an attack hit one of the towers of the Financial Centre in Riyadh on Tuesday, the Saudi Civil Defence stated. The US warned Americans in the Middle East to stay on high alert amid rising regional tensions.
The injured included two Saudi citizens, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals, the Saudi Civil Defence informed in a statement on X. The incident came as Washington cited a higher threat from Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target US government officials and facilities in the region.
The US State Department urged Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance on Tuesday local time. It warned of possible security alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions. Al Jazeera reported separately that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the same day on attacks, maritime security and other regional flashpoints.
Rubio Saudi Call
Rubio spoke with Prince Faisal on Tuesday.
During the call, Rubio condemned Iran-backed Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's civilian and energy infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported. The two leaders also stressed the need to keep navigation free through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb.
Their discussion also covered efforts to end the conflict in Sudan and Hezbollah's disarmament in Lebanon under the Trilateral Framework. They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional security and stability, Al Jazeera reported.
Civil Defence Statement
Saudi authorities gave a detailed casualty count.
"The Civil Defence responded to an incident in which one of the towers of the Financial Centre in the city of Riyadh was subjected to a terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in (11) injuries. They are: two citizens, two residents of Indian nationality, (3) residents of Nepalese nationality, and (4) residents of Egyptian nationality," the Saudi Civil Defence stated.
It added that emergency agencies moved at once after the strike. "The competent authorities responded to the incident immediately upon its occurrence, implemented all approved procedures and measures for dealing with such cases, and took the necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property," the statement added.
The State Department told Americans in the Middle East to remain alert because of the risk of further attacks and disruption. "Americans in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and Iranian efforts to target U.S. government officials and facilities in the region. Be aware of potential alerts, flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," the statement read.
It also pointed to attacks elsewhere in the Gulf and to past Houthi strikes on Saudi infrastructure. "Iran has launched attacks targeting U.S. assets in both Bahrain and Kuwait, and Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly," the statement further read.
The Riyadh incident came amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi authorities following allegations of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Governorate. That backdrop has raised fears of further escalation across the region.