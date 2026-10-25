Riyadh airport designated Terminal 1 for domestic flights and Terminal 2 for international services operated by Saudi national carriers.
The reopening follows an October 10 attack that Reuters reported killed 13 people and injured more than 300.
The Houthis renewed their warning that the airport remained a military target, while passengers were advised to check bookings and flight schedules with airlines.
Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is set to resume operations at Terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday, despite renewed threats from Yemen’s Houthi movement, which has warned airlines and passengers against using the facility. The airport announced that Terminal 1 would handle domestic flights, while Terminal 2 would serve international flights operated by Saudi national carriers. Passengers with confirmed bookings have been advised to check their flight status with their airlines before travelling to the airport.
The reopening comes amid heightened security concerns following a series of attacks attributed to the Houthis, which have targeted Saudi infrastructure during the wider regional conflict. The airport’s operations were suspended on October 10 following a deadly attack claimed by the group, and the closure was subsequently extended as authorities assessed the situation.
Airport Resumes Operations Under Security Concerns
In its announcement on Saturday, the airport outlined the new terminal arrangements for flights operated by Saudi national carriers. The decision marks a step towards restoring passenger services at a major aviation hub after disruptions caused by the attacks. However, the announcement does not establish that all airlines or international routes will immediately return to normal operations. Passengers have been urged to verify their bookings and flight schedules directly with their airlines before setting out.
The earlier attack on the airport on October 10 killed 13 people and injured more than 300, according to Reuters. The incident was among the deadliest attacks in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade and prompted authorities to suspend airport operations. The prolonged disruption has affected air travel as Saudi Arabia faces a growing security threat to its airports and other critical infrastructure.
Houthis Renew Warning Against Using Riyadh Airport
Hours after the reopening announcement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree renewed the group’s warning against using King Khalid International Airport. He described the facility as a “military target” and said operations targeting it would continue. The statement warned airlines, airport employees and travellers against using the airport, raising concerns over the security risks surrounding the resumption of flights.
The threats come as the Houthis intensify attacks on Saudi airports, ports and oil installations amid escalating regional hostilities. Saudi Arabia has also increased its military involvement in Yemen, carrying out strikes against the group and backing a government counteroffensive after Houthi forces seized strategic territory along the Red Sea coast.
The airport’s partial reopening therefore comes amid continued uncertainty over flight operations and passenger safety. Travellers have been advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling, while the renewed Houthi warning underscores the continuing security challenges facing Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector.
The reopening comes as the US State Department maintains a Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” advisory for Saudi Arabia. Updated on October 23, the advisory summary cited an increased threat of potential armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthi forces and Iranian efforts to target US government officials in the region. It warns of risks from drone and missile attacks, armed conflict and terrorism, while advising against travel to the Saudi-Yemen border region. The advisory level and risk indicators were unchanged.