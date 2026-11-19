Riyadh’s PIF Tower suffered damage amid reported Houthi attacks.
Saudi coalition blamed missile threat targeting the capital.
Saudi Arabia also reported strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.
A major skyscraper in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, which houses the headquarters of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, was damaged on Thursday amid a fresh wave of attacks blamed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
The damage came as Saudi Arabia reported new attacks by the Houthis, who have stepped up strikes since fighting resumed over the summer in Yemen’s civil war. Riyadh backs the internationally recognised Yemeni government in its fight against the rebels.
The impact of the missile threat was visible at one of Riyadh's most prominent landmarks, the 385-metre-high Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower. Witnesses told AFP that the 80-storey building, the tallest in the city's financial district, had suffered damage.
Several floors of the tower's exterior were damaged and windows had been blown out, one source said on condition of anonymity. Two other sources also confirmed the damage.
The Saudi-led military coalition, which is fighting the Houthis in Yemen, said it had “addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh”.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said an initial assessment suggested that debris from the incident had caused damage, according to France 24. “Initial assessment indicates the impact of debris, with material damage currently being surveyed,” he said.
The tower stands in the King Abdullah Financial District, a major development that serves as a showcase for Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.
Saudi Continues Strikes In Yemen
Fresh reports of strikes in Yemen emerged on Thursday, with Houthi media accusing Saudi Arabia of targeting a factory in the capital, Sanaa.
The Almasirah television channel reported that the shoe and textile factory run by the Alyateem Development Foundation had been hit. Citing its correspondent in Sanaa, the channel said Saudi forces had “once again targeted the shoe and textile factory of the Alyateem Development Foundation”.
Saudi Arabia's military coalition, meanwhile, said it had carried out a strike on a Houthi missile facility in another part of Yemen. It said it had “destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Dhamar”, a city around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Sanaa, which the Houthis had used to launch attacks on Riyadh.