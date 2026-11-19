Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said on Thursday that Taiwan was not the focus of the Trump-Xi-Putin talks in Shenzhen and would be a peripheral issue at most.
Xinhua then reported that Xi told Trump the US must keep doing the right thing on Taiwan, and that Trump said Washington does not support Taiwan independence; the White House had issued no readout.
The wording is Washington’s long-standing formula, not the stronger “opposes” that Beijing has sought, and Taiwan’s shares closed down 4.4 per cent that day.
In Shenzhen, Xi Jinping spoke of steering a giant ship. Donald Trump, according to Beijing, spoke of friendship. Between those expressions of goodwill lay the familiar fault lines of the world's most consequential bilateral relationship: Taiwan, trade and the race to control artificial intelligence.
Meeting on Thursday, November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the Chinese and American presidents agreed to develop an action plan for what Beijing called a constructive relationship of “strategic stability”. China's Foreign Ministry said Trump reiterated that Washington does not support Taiwan independence, while Xi urged the United States to avoid actions that could derail the relationship. The account was issued by Beijing, rather than as a joint transcript.
Taiwan: The Warning Beneath The Warmth
Xi described recent months of engagement as an effort to find a workable relationship between two major powers. He called for greater cooperation, fewer disputes and constructive management of disagreements that could not immediately be resolved. But Taiwan remained the clearest warning in an otherwise conciliatory account.
According to the Chinese readout, Trump said the United States did not support “Taiwan Independence”. Xi, meanwhile, urged Washington to avoid major setbacks over the island. Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory, while Taiwan is democratically governed. The readout did not announce a change to Washington's longstanding policy or provide details of any new understanding on the issue.
The distinction matters. Diplomatic language can suggest reassurance without settling the disputes beneath it. For Beijing, Taiwan remains a central question of sovereignty. For Washington, managing tensions over the island is inseparable from its wider strategic competition with China.
Trade, AI And The Search For Strategic Stability
Beyond Taiwan, the two leaders discussed economic ties and areas where cooperation might prove easier than confrontation. Xi called for communication on trade grievances and greater coordination on artificial intelligence safety, including keeping advanced AI systems under human control. He also highlighted cooperation on counternarcotics, immigration-related repatriations and cyber fraud.
Trump, according to Beijing, welcomed cooperation on agricultural products, energy and what the readout called “super intelligence”. He praised the progress made in bilateral relations and argued that two powerful countries should work together for global stability. Yet the account offered no detailed trade settlement or binding AI agreement.
The broader rivalry remains formidable. American concerns over Chinese rare-earth exports and agricultural purchases sit alongside competition over advanced semiconductors and AI. The proposed action plan could provide a mechanism for managing these disputes, but its contents and timetable remain unspecified.
Xi offered the image of a ship sailing towards calmer waters. The meeting produced a promise to chart its course. Whether Washington and Beijing can agree on the destination remains the harder question.