The guest list also draws questions. Critics, including Hindus for Human Rights, link the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and VHP of America to India’s RSS and VHP, and argue that such groups lobby to counter criticism as Hinduphobic. The VHP has dismissed a recent US religious freedom commission report, which urged sanctions on the RSS, as an attack on Hindus and India. The meeting did not have to settle whether hate against Hindus and criticism of Hindu nationalist groups are the same thing. It did not.