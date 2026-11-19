A White House delegation led by Faith Director Jennifer Korn visited Keshavam temple in Washington on 18 November and met leaders of ten Hindu American organisations, including HSS-USA, VHP of America and BAPS.
The leaders raised anti-Hindu rhetoric on social media, Hinduphobic incidents, temple security, interfaith dialogue and greater representation in federal policymaking.
FBI data show about 32 anti-Hindu offences in 2025, and advocacy groups say the count is too low, while critics question the links of some participating groups to India’s RSS and VHP.
The agenda was the kind that rarely fits on a government schedule: online abuse, hate incidents, the price of safer temples. On Wednesday, 18 November, a White House delegation led by Faith Director Jennifer Korn visited Keshavam, a Hindu community centre and temple in Washington.
Korn, a Deputy Assistant to the President, was joined by Belsis Romero, a senior adviser and faith liaison at the State Department.
Who Was In The Room, And What They Asked
The room was crowded with acronyms. Representatives of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh-USA, Sewa International, BAPS, Hindu Yuva, ISKCON, Chinmaya Mission, Art of Living, the Isha Foundation, VHP of America and the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission took part. They described their work in disaster relief, meditation and wellness, and the Sewa Diwali food drive, and then turned to worry.
They flagged anti-Hindu rhetoric on social media and Hinduphobic incidents across the country, and urged officials to look at security for temples and at interfaith dialogue. Greater Hindu American representation in federal policymaking was on the table too.
One attendee said the meeting was a chance to share the community’s contributions, raise concerns and discuss ways of engaging the White House and federal agencies. Keshavam’s president, Viswajith Mallampati, had also attended the Diwali celebrations at the White House earlier this month.
What The Data Says, And What The Critics Say
How big is the problem? It depends on whom you ask. The FBI recorded about 32 anti-Hindu offences in 2025, 1.2 per cent of religious-bias offences, against 62.3 per cent for anti-Jewish bias. An analysis by Asian Americans Advancing Justice put anti-Hindu incidents at 28, up from 25 in 2024. Advocates argue such figures undercount, pointing to California’s hate hotline, where anti-Hindu reports ranked second among religion-related complaints in a recent year.
A Hindu advocacy group’s tally lists a January vandalism of a statue at a temple in Cary, North Carolina, and a teenager charged in October over an alleged plot against a temple near Aurora. Earlier vandalism at a BAPS temple in Melville, New York, drew condemnation from a bipartisan group of lawmakers.
The guest list also draws questions. Critics, including Hindus for Human Rights, link the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and VHP of America to India’s RSS and VHP, and argue that such groups lobby to counter criticism as Hinduphobic. The VHP has dismissed a recent US religious freedom commission report, which urged sanctions on the RSS, as an attack on Hindus and India. The meeting did not have to settle whether hate against Hindus and criticism of Hindu nationalist groups are the same thing. It did not.
The reports of the meeting name no promises. A temple that budgets for security has already answered how real the fear feels. What Washington will do about it is still unwritten.