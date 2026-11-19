Trump told Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin that the International Criminal Court was “out of control” during their first formal trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.
The three leaders raised nuclear weapons, international security and the Ukraine war in their public remarks at the summit.
Trump discussed ending the Ukraine war with Xi and Putin separately, while also raising Strait of Hormuz oil shipments and US-China trade.
US President Donald Trump called the International Criminal Court (ICC) “out of control” while addressing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their first formal trilateral meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, as the leaders made public remarks on international security and nuclear weapons, with the wars in Ukraine and Iran among the issues surrounding the gathering.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, brought together the leaders of the world's three largest nuclear powers. While Xi called for discussions on promoting world peace, Putin emphasised their shared responsibility for maintaining international security. Trump described the gathering as an opportunity to make history and called for discussions on reducing nuclear weapons.
Trump's criticism of the ICC carries particular significance because the court issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March 2023 over the alleged war crimes of unlawfully deporting and transferring Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia. The warrant remains in force. Neither the United States nor China is a party to the Rome Statute, which established the court.
Xi, Putin And Trump Make Opening Remarks
Xi opened the trilateral meeting by calling for discussions aimed at promoting international peace.
"We will be having discussions on the theme of promoting world peace," the Chinese president said, according to the Associated Press (AP).
Xi also said: "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."
Putin described the three countries as victors of the Second World War and said they shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.
"Our three states have a joint responsibility in maintaining peace and security," the Russian president said, according to The Guardian's live coverage.
He called for discussions on "global and regional ties, as well as energy security", adding that the United States "can contribute to strengthening global stability if they cooperate constructively".
Trump, meanwhile, described the gathering as historic and said the three countries had an opportunity to address the threat posed by nuclear weapons.
"We are really making history," he said, adding: "The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used."
He also said: "No peace is ever forged by declining opportunities."
Trump Raises Ukraine And Energy Security With Xi And Putin
The Russia-Ukraine war also featured in the leaders' public remarks during the trilateral meeting.
"The three countries have numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said, according to Reuters.
Trump said he and Putin had discussed the Ukraine conflict at length earlier in the day, adding that "certain processes are already underway". He said he believed Putin wanted the war to end and hoped Ukraine was also interested in ending it, according to Report.az.
Before the three-way talks, Trump held separate meetings with Xi and Putin. During his engagement with the Chinese president, Trump said Washington and Beijing could work together to end the war.
"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine," he said. "I'd like to see it ended."
Trump also said both countries felt strongly about ensuring oil continued to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route affected by the US-Israeli war on Iran.
His separate meeting with Putin lasted approximately 35 to 40 minutes. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said Ukraine was the main subject of their discussion, alongside bilateral relations and preparations for the trilateral meeting.
"We discussed preparations for the trilateral summit and discussed several issues related to our bilateral relations. Naturally, we also touched on the issue of resolving the Ukrainian conflict," Ushakov said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.
He described Putin's mood after the meeting as "simply excellent".
Trump had also spoken positively about his relationship with Putin before their engagement, saying: "We've had a great relationship for many years. We know each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start."
Nuclear Arms Control Remains A Challenge
Trump has pushed for a new nuclear arms control agreement involving Washington, Moscow and Beijing following the expiry of the New START treaty between the United States and Russia in February.
Xi also called for efforts to prevent nuclear war, saying nuclear weapons should be comprehensively prohibited and completely destroyed, according to China's official Xinhua news agency. Trump acknowledged the difficulty of disarmament, telling Xi and Putin: "It's not an easy thing to do – give them up."
However, China has shown little interest in joining negotiations, given the considerable gap between its nuclear arsenal and those of the United States and Russia.
According to AP estimates, China possesses more than 600 nuclear warheads, compared with more than 5,000 believed to be held by each of the United States and Russia.
Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, cautioned against expecting a major breakthrough from the gathering.
"We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at APEC," he said. "And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs."
Trade And Technology Add To Wider Differences
Trade, artificial intelligence and technology restrictions also remain contentious issues between Washington and Beijing.
During their bilateral meeting, Trump praised his relationship with Xi, telling him: "You're my friend, and we have a very special relationship."
He also raised agricultural purchases, saying: "I'll be asking you to do some more for our farmers."
Xi, meanwhile, said China-US relations had been "generally stable and improving". He described the relationship as one of "strategic stability", based on "respect, fairness and reciprocity".
Taiwan also featured in the bilateral discussions. According to China's readout, Xi warned Washington to "do the right thing" to avoid major setbacks in US-China relations. The readout also quoted Trump as saying that the United States "does not support Taiwan independence".
Xi also called for greater communication and coordination between the two countries on artificial intelligence, including measures to address security risks and ensure that AI remains under human control. The discussions came amid fresh US restrictions on China's access to advanced semiconductors.
At the APEC leaders' meeting, Xi called for open regionalism and stronger economic cooperation, saying: "Members of APEC are like passengers riding the same ship." He also announced that China would provide $20 million to support the forum's practical cooperation.
Putin used his separate APEC address to criticise Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
"Experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power," he said.
"While sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, they are incapable of halting growth—let alone crushing the economies of competitors."
The discussions took place amid concerns that decisions by the three major powers could affect countries not represented in the negotiations. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese directly urged Putin to end the war in Ukraine during the APEC gathering, telling him: "End your war, end it now."
No comprehensive joint agreement on Ukraine, Iran or nuclear arms control has been announced, although Trump said efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict were already underway.
The meeting also drew attention over media access after Chinese officials barred Bloomberg reporter Annmarie Hordern from attending the trilateral talks following a question she had asked during the earlier Trump-Xi meeting, AP reported.