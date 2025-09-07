Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

- The visit would offer a significant platform for Trump to push for economic investments into the United States.
US President Donald Trump and his senior advisers are quietly preparing for a potential visit to South Korea in October, coinciding with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers' summit in Gyeongju.
According to administration officials cited by CNN, there have been "serious discussions" about a bilateral meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which could take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit—but no firm plans have yet been confirmed.
The visit, if it materializes, would offer a significant platform for Trump to push for economic investments into the United States—a recurring theme in his international travels to the Middle East—and to engage in talks covering trade policy, defense cooperation, and civil nuclear collaboration.
Notably, President Xi extended an invitation to Trump and his wife to visit China in a recent phone conversation—a gesture the U.S. leader reciprocated, although no dates have been set.
This potential diplomatic engagement also occurs in the context of mounting tensions over tariffs and global trade, making any interaction between the two leaders all the more strategically significant.
In addition, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reportedly extended an invitation to Trump during their recent meeting, encouraging his attendance at APEC. Seoul views the summit as a potential venue not only for a US–China dialogue but also, possibly, for the US President to reconvene with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un—though attendance by the latter remains uncertain.