South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

Trump’s remarks about South Africa echo earlier controversies during his presidency, when he accused the country of land seizures targeting white farmers. South Africa has consistently rejected those claims, clarifying that its land-reform programme aims to correct historic inequalities from the apartheid era through lawful and compensated redistribution.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
trump g20
US President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
info_icon

South Africa has strongly condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision to boycott the upcoming G20 Summit in Johannesburg, calling it an “imperialist” and racially charged act of interference. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) and senior government officials accused Trump of misrepresenting the country’s social and political realities for political gain.

Trump announced that the United States would not send any officials to the 2025 G20 Summit, claiming the boycott was in protest against what he described as the persecution of white Afrikaner farmers in South Africa. Calling the summit a “disgrace,” he said no U.S. representative would participate while “these human-rights abuses continue.” His remarks sparked outrage in Pretoria, with South African leaders dismissing the allegations as baseless and racially divisive.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula rejected Trump’s comments, saying there is “no persecution of any racial group” in the country and branding the claims “a blatant lie rooted in imperialist thinking.” Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said the U.S. decision was politically motivated and disconnected from factual realities, noting that crime in rural areas affects people of all races, including black farmworkers. He added that the government remains committed to addressing rural safety through constitutional and legal means.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office also issued a statement asserting that the United States “will not dictate” who South Africa engages with or how it governs its internal affairs. The government emphasised that the G20 Summit would proceed as planned, with or without U.S. participation, and that global cooperation could not be held hostage by “prejudiced rhetoric.”

Related Content
Related Content

The 2025 G20 Summit, scheduled for November 22–23 in Johannesburg, marks the first time the event will be hosted on African soil. The meeting is expected to bring together leaders from the world’s major economies to discuss global economic stability, climate finance, and reform of international institutions. Trump’s boycott, however, threatens to overshadow the historic nature of the summit and raises questions about the future of U.S. engagement in multilateral forums.

Trump’s remarks about South Africa echo earlier controversies during his presidency, when he accused the country of land seizures targeting white farmers. South Africa has consistently rejected those claims, clarifying that its land-reform programme aims to correct historic inequalities from the apartheid era through lawful and compensated redistribution.

Observers say the U.S. absence could open space for other global powers such as China, India, and Russia to deepen their diplomatic and economic footprint in Africa. Trump’s stance may further strain Washington’s relations with Pretoria, which has increasingly positioned itself as a voice for the Global South and an advocate of multipolar cooperation.

While the U.S. boycott reflects a growing scepticism toward multilateralism, South Africa’s firm response underscores its determination to assert sovereignty and protect its international standing. For Pretoria, the controversy is as much about rejecting outdated hierarchies in global politics as it is about defending its domestic policies from external distortion.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site