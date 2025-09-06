Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

The executive order grants tariff exemptions to aligned partners, aiming to reshape global trade, reduce deficits, and incentivize concessions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump Tariffs
Trump Tariffs Photo: X/StocktwitsIndia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Over 45 product categories, including nickel and pharmaceuticals, will see zero tariffs for partners with trade agreements.

  • Exemptions target goods not produced sufficiently in the U.S. while supporting strategic imports like EV materials and medical compounds.

  • The move aligns tariffs with negotiated deals, pressuring allies to commit to reciprocal trade terms.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would grant some tariff exemptions to trading partners that make agreements on industrial exports, including nickel, gold, and other metals, as well as pharmaceutical compounds and chemicals.

According to Reuters, in an attempt to reduce U.S. trade deficits, reorganise the global trading system, and pressure trading partners into making concessions during negotiations, Trump has spent his first seven months in office accumulating significant tariff increases.

With the signing of framework agreements to reduce Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs and taxes imposed under the Section 232 national security statute, his most recent order designates over 45 categories for zero import tariffs from "aligned partners."

The decision issued Friday, September 6, 2025, aligns U.S. tariffs with its obligations under current framework agreements, including those with allies like the European Union and Japan.

Reuters reported that it stated that the exemptions for nations with trade agreements with the United States will start on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT/0401 GMT.

According to Trump's directive, the "scope and economic value of a trading partner’s commitments to the United States in its agreement on reciprocal trade" as well as American national interests determine whether he is willing to lower tariffs.

Related Content
Related Content

Products that "cannot be grown, mined, or naturally produced in the United States" or that are not produced in large enough quantities to satisfy domestic demand are included in the cuts.

According to a White House official, it also develops new carve-outs for non-patented medicinal items, aircraft and parts, and certain agricultural products.

The US has not imposed similar action on China, the largest buyer of Russian oil. - File Photo
Trump Says US “Lost” India To China, Then Praises Modi And Talks Of ‘Special Relationship’

BY Outlook News Desk

Without a fresh executive order from Trump, the U.S. Trade Representative, the Commerce Department, and customs will be able to waive duties on covered imports in cases where a nation has reached a "reciprocal" trade agreement with the United States, the official said.

Graphite and other kinds of nickel, a crucial component in the production of stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries, are among the zero-tariff commodities mentioned in the order.

Compounds found in generic medications, such as the anaesthetic lidocaine and test reagents for medical diagnosis, are also covered.

Reportedly, the order covers a wide range of gold imports, including powders, leaves, and bullion. One important supply from Switzerland is subject to 39 per cent U.S. taxes because a trade agreement has not yet been established.

The directive also removes prior tariff exemptions on specific polymers and polysilicon, a crucial component of solar panels, and allows duties to be dropped on natural graphite, neodymium magnets, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sam Curran Replaces Ben Duckett In England Squad For Upcoming South Africa, Ireland T20I Series

  2. Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Vs Australia A, Team Announcement After Duleep Trophy Semis: Report

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  4. Afghanistan Vs UAE Match Report, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: AFG Hold Their Nerve To Snatch Last-Ball Win Over Hosts

  5. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Credits Off-Court Maturity For Reaching Grand Slam Final

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime And Seal Final Spot

  4. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

  5. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Through The Lens At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  2. Mamata Seeks Legal Route to Reassign ‘Tainted’ SSC Teachers in Bengal

  3. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  4. Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Call To IPS Officer Sparks Controversy

  5. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  2. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  3. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  4. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  5. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

Latest Stories

  1. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I: SL Aim to Seal Series As ZIM Fight For Survival In Harare

  3. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  4. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise

  5. Five Militants Arrested In Manipur Over Extortion In Three Districts

  6. Canada Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC World Cup League 2, Match 85: Preview, H2H, Squads - All You Need To Know

  7. Astrology Checklist for Lunar Eclipse 2025: Prepare Spiritually and Emotionally

  8. Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces