‘Tide Of History Cannot Be Stopped’: China's Xi Renews Call For Taiwan Reunification

Xi calls Taiwan reunification an inevitable historical mission for China.
Beijing says it favours peaceful reunification under existing policy.
Taiwan rejects China's claim amid growing military and political tensions.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said Taiwan's reunification with China was inevitable, calling it an unstoppable trend of history. He said Beijing would pursue reunification peacefully, without mentioning the use of force.
Marking the 160th birth anniversary of Chinese revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen, President Xi Jinping renewed Beijing's call for Taiwan's reunification with China, describing it as an "unwavering historical mission" of the Communist Party.
Speaking at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said, "The tide of history cannot be stopped. The complete reunification of the motherland must be realised, and it will certainly be realised."
Sun Yat-sen helped lead the 1911 revolution that brought an end to centuries of imperial rule and led to the establishment of the Republic of China.
Xi also said Beijing remained committed to "peaceful reunification and the policy of 'one country, two systems'". He said China was willing to hold talks with Taiwan under the "one-China principle", which maintains that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country.
Beijing continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory, a position rejected by Taipei. China has also proposed giving the island autonomy under a "one country, two systems" arrangement, but no major political party in Taiwan supports the plan.
China's Pressure And The Growing Taiwan Tensions
Although Xi did not refer to military action against Taiwan, Beijing has never ruled out using force to bring the island under its control. Chinese military aircraft and ships operate around Taiwan regularly, while the country's military presence in the Pacific continues to expand.
The timing of Xi's remarks is also significant. He is expected to meet US President Donald Trump again at the APEC summit in Shenzhen next week. Taiwan, meanwhile, is preparing for important local elections scheduled in a little over two weeks.
The anniversary of Sun Yat-sen has also exposed differences between Beijing and Taipei over his legacy. Last month, Taiwan urged its people not to take part in China's events marking the occasion, accusing Beijing of presenting a distorted version of Sun's life and political beliefs.
China regards Sun as a national hero and a key figure in the revolution that ended imperial rule. Beijing also describes him as a precursor to the communist revolution of 1949, which forced the Republic of China government to retreat to Taiwan.
Sun continues to hold an important place in Taiwan's political history as well. The island officially recognises him as the "father of the nation", and his portrait hangs in the presidential office. However, his political philosophy, known as the "Three Principles of the People", is no longer compulsory reading for school students.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have consistently defended the island's separate identity. At the same time, they have taken a firmer position towards Beijing on questions surrounding the Republic of China and its political status.