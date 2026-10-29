Taiwan Suspects China’s Role After Pakistan Briefly Restricts Airlines’ Airspace Access

Pakistan briefly restricted two Taiwanese airlines from its airspace before restoring their overflight rights hours later.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan’s aviation policy followed Beijing’s ‘One China’ principle, allowing only mainland Chinese airlines.
Taiwan suspected China’s involvement, while India indicated direct flights between the two sides could still be possible.
Pakistan briefly barred two Taiwanese airlines from its airspace before restoring their overflight rights hours later. The episode has been described as the first reported instance of a country denying Taiwanese carriers access to its airspace in support of Beijing’s “One China” policy.
The development came to light on October 28, following reports that Taiwanese airlines had begun taking longer routes to avoid Pakistani airspace. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes its recognition as an independent state.
Asif Explains Pakistan’s Position
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif offered an explanation for the restriction on Wednesday, saying the country’s aviation policy followed the “One China” principle.
“The aviation division follows the One China policy - only mainland China is allowed. We have permitted only Chinese airlines to fly over Pakistan,” Asif told Bloomberg News.
Bloomberg’s reporting said the documents relating to the permissions did not refer to an earlier restriction or clarify whether the permissions represented a reversal of the decision.
Taiwan Raises Concerns
On October 29 Bloomberg reported, Taiwan suspected China was behind Pakistan’s airspace move.
Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi warned that the development “sends a very dangerous message around the world”. However, no evidence was cited in support of the allegation that China was behind the move.
The episode has drawn attention to the diplomatic implications of Beijing’s “One China” policy, under which China considers Taiwan an inseparable part of its territory. Pakistan has consistently backed Beijing’s position on the issue.
India Signals Possibility Of Direct Flights
India, meanwhile, has indicated that direct flights between India and Taiwan could still be possible.
“My sense is, if there are direct flights, they will fly,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday.
Flight-tracking data also pointed to changes in routes taken by Taiwanese carriers. According to Flightradar24 data, a China Airlines flight from Taipei to Rome on October 24 travelled through Russian airspace, avoiding its usual route via India, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.
Pakistan reaffirmed its support for the “One China” policy in January, describing Taiwan as an “inalienable part” of China. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s claim and governs itself, although its formal diplomatic recognition remains limited. Twelve countries officially recognise Taiwan, including Belize and Tuvalu.
Taiwanese airlines are also unable to fly over mainland China amid longstanding political tensions, WION reported.
Pakistan-China Ties
Pakistan and China have maintained close relations for decades. The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1951 and Pakistan was among the first countries to recognise the People’s Republic of China.
Their relationship spans political, economic and strategic cooperation. Both countries frequently describe their partnership as “all-weather”, reflecting their longstanding ties.