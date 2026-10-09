Who Am I In Chinese? Review of R.F. Kuang’s ‘Taipei Story’

Observations like these are what make her journey worth following. Her wry sense of humour is always at hand to give her perspective—on both her situation and that of others. When she is waiting at Logan Airport to catch her flight to Taipei, she sees many Chinese American students who are about to undertake the same journey as her. She know they had all read the same travel blogs, had made the same bucket list of dishes to try out; they were “all departing from the same airport on the same day, circumnavigating the world for precisely the same purpose”. She realises that this coming-of-age journey of hers isn’t all that unique. “As it happened, lots of students were on a journey to reconnect with their culture,” she acknowledges wryly.