A strange wizardry is at work in food writing: it doesn’t just invoke the taste, form, flavour, smell, colour, texture and traditions of food, but also unexpected discoveries, feelings and a jumble of memories that leave you yearning for more. And if it’s about simple traditional food made at home—cooked by parents who have migrated from their state, and one's caring neighbours as well as one’s extended family which continues to live in their original home and home state, and the simple joys they bring, the writing transcends the page. It connects us to childhoods lived in two different geographical terrains, to two homes; one old, the other new, to the stories each holds; to foods that connect to the local land; to indigenous food cultures, seasonal foods, new and varied local cuisine, and to each of their distinctive emotional attachments and identities.