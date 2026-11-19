A good chutney can make a meal, just as a bad one can ruin it.
Sudha G. Tilak, a journalist and food writer, approaches this seemingly humble category with seriousness and affection in her book.
Tilak’s Chutney Chronicles explores the place of chutney in India’s culinary culture while also bringing together more than 80 recipes of chutneys.
It is a universally acknowledged truth that a food writer in search of a memorable meal must pay attention to the smallest details on the table. The tiniest garnish, an intriguing side dish or an interesting sauce can tell you as much about a kitchen as the food itself. And so, wherever I travel in India, I look for what is served alongside the food.
More often than not, it is a pickle or a chutney—two quintessentially Indian condiments that can set the tone for an entire meal. To me, a good chutney can make a meal, just as a bad one can ruin it. Can you imagine chicken tikka without its yoghurt and green chilli chutney or a samosa without its tamarind and jaggery companion? Sweet, sour, spicy, earthy, umami, chatpati, our chutneys are as varied and individual as the food they accompany. And it is this little but significant element that Sudha G. Tilak's new book Chutney Chronicles (Bloomsbury India) brings into focus.
Tilak, a journalist and food writer, approaches this seemingly humble category with seriousness and affection. She compares the chutney to a raga, where the outline is defined but possibilities are endless. She takes the reader through the vast world of chutneys—wet and dry, fresh and fermented, sweet, sour, fiery or mellow—and shares how chutneys across the country are made with a variety of ingredients, from fruit, vegetables and herbs to nuts, seeds and even fruit and vegetable skins. Methods vary too: some are stone-ground, others pounded, cooked, sun-dried or left to ferment.
Chutney Chronicles explores the place of chutney in India’s culinary culture while also bringing together more than 80 recipes of chutneys and offers a glossary of everyday ingredients that allow one to put together these chutneys in no time. As someone who sticks to a few time-tested recipes, it made me reach out for the blender and make a few almost instantly. The book sweeps across the geography to bring together rarely documented preparations along with some popular choices. And so, favourites like imli ki chutney and dhania ki chutney sit alongside lesser-known ones like Kashmiri walnut chutney and Madras cucumber chutney. One also learns how what one family calls chutney may be a thogayal in another household, relish elsewhere, or a makha in yet another. But my key takeaway is how one need not be confined to the obligatory spoonful on the side of a plate, but experiment with its use: mix it into rice, spread on bread, pair with meats, the possibilities are endless.
In many Indian homes, ingredients of a chutney depend on what is at hand: something growing in the garden, something left in the kitchen, or something available at the daily vegetable vendor. The book however explores how chutney does not necessarily demand elaborate shopping lists or expensive ingredients. It depends instead on the understanding of flavour and the confidence to bring seemingly disparate ingredients together. In that sense, says Tilak, chutney is one of the most instinctive expressions of Indian home cooking: a bit of this, a handful of that, and something delicious emerges.
For a country with such astonishing diversity in its food traditions, chutneys also offer an interesting way of understanding how communities eat. Their ingredients, methods and accompaniments reveal much about local produce, culinary histories and preferences passed down through generations. Tilak's collection is therefore as much an exploration of India's food culture as it is a cookbook. And I must confess to a personal connection with the book: my own Lucknowi imli chutney has found a place in its pages.
Chutney Chronicles encourages readers to experiment, revisit familiar ingredients and give this humble condiment the attention it has long deserved. Whether you are an enthusiastic home cook or someone who simply enjoys eating well, there is plenty here to tempt you into the kitchen.
The next time you sit down to a meal, I would suggest doing what I invariably do: put the main course on hold for a moment and taste the chutney first. You may discover that the real star of the meal has been sitting quietly on the side of your plate all along.
(The author is a food and culture writer, and leads her travel programme, 'Lucknow with Anubhuti')