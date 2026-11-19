Chutney Chronicles explores the place of chutney in India’s culinary culture while also bringing together more than 80 recipes of chutneys and offers a glossary of everyday ingredients that allow one to put together these chutneys in no time. As someone who sticks to a few time-tested recipes, it made me reach out for the blender and make a few almost instantly. The book sweeps across the geography to bring together rarely documented preparations along with some popular choices. And so, favourites like imli ki chutney and dhania ki chutney sit alongside lesser-known ones like Kashmiri walnut chutney and Madras cucumber chutney. One also learns how what one family calls chutney may be a thogayal in another household, relish elsewhere, or a makha in yet another. But my key takeaway is how one need not be confined to the obligatory spoonful on the side of a plate, but experiment with its use: mix it into rice, spread on bread, pair with meats, the possibilities are endless.