Sonia Gandhi says her search for a good meal led to her meeting Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge, where the two eventually fell in love.
She recalls how Indian spices initially overwhelmed her, but dishes such as tandoori chicken gradually became favourites.
In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Gandhi describes how everyday meals, including rice, phulkas and arhar dal, became part of her life in India.
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has reflected on how food shaped her relationship with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and helped her develop a sense of belonging in India. In a post on X, Gandhi recalled that her search for a good meal had led her to Rajiv, while her initial apprehension about Indian spices gradually gave way to an affection for everyday Indian food, particularly dal chawal. The reflections come following the November 10 release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
"Food has always had a special place in my story. It was while looking for a good meal that I met Rajiv, and fell in love," Gandhi wrote. Describing her changing relationship with Indian cuisine, she added that its variety initially amazed her while the spices frightened her. She said dal chawal had since become her taste of home and an indispensable part of her daily routine.
How A Search For Italian Food Led Sonia Gandhi To Rajiv
Gandhi's relationship with Rajiv began at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge, England, where she was studying in the 1960s. In an earlier video shared on X, she recalled struggling to find food resembling the Italian dishes she had grown up eating. She eventually discovered Varsity Restaurant, a popular meeting place for European and Indian students, where a mutual friend introduced her to Rajiv.
Recalling their first meeting, Gandhi said she was immediately drawn to Rajiv's gentle personality. The two subsequently became friends, attending parties and exploring Cambridge together. They married on February 25, 1968, and Sonia later moved to India, where adapting to unfamiliar food, customs and family traditions became part of her new life.
From Spicy Tandoori Chicken To Everyday Dal Chawal
In her memoir, Gandhi describes her early encounters with Indian cuisine, including a dinner at an Indian restaurant in London with family friends P. N. Haksar and his wife. Unaccustomed to the strong aroma of spices, she struggled to choose from the menu until Rajiv helped her. Her first taste of tandoori chicken was overwhelming, but the dish eventually became one of her favourites.
Over time, Indian food became part of her everyday family life. Excerpts shared by publisher HarperCollins India describe meals of rice, phulkas, vegetables, meat or fish, and arhar dal served on thalis. What had initially seemed unfamiliar gradually became comforting, reflecting her growing attachment to the country and its traditions.
Over time, Indian food became part of her everyday family life. Excerpts shared by publisher HarperCollins India describe meals of rice, phulkas, vegetables, meat or fish, and arhar dal served on thalis. What had initially seemed unfamiliar gradually became comforting, reflecting her growing attachment to the country and its traditions.
Her latest reflection brings together two defining experiences: meeting Rajiv over a meal in Cambridge and finding a sense of home through Indian food. The memoir also explores her journey from Italy to India, her marriage, personal losses and eventual entry into public life.