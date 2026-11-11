Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has reflected on how food shaped her relationship with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and helped her develop a sense of belonging in India. In a post on X, Gandhi recalled that her search for a good meal had led her to Rajiv, while her initial apprehension about Indian spices gradually gave way to an affection for everyday Indian food, particularly dal chawal. The reflections come following the November 10 release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.