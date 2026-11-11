‘My Heart Was In My Mouth’: Sonia Gandhi Reflects On Reaching Out To DMK Ahead Of 2004 Polls

Sonia Gandhi has recalled how she stitched together opposition alliances before the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, including an uneasy outreach to the DMK that later fed into the formation of the United Progressive Alliance. In her memoir Belonging: A Journey Of Love, the 79-year-old former Congress chief writes that she reached out to Sharad Pawar, who had left the Congress five years earlier, and to the left parties, including the CPI, CPI(M) and Forward Bloc, while “calling on every possible ally” she could to defeat the BJP.