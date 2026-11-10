A Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Chennai dismissed former DMK School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi's bail petition.
The case involves allegations of collecting over ₹100 crore in exchange for granting government recognition and approvals to private schools.
Mahesh remains in judicial custody following his arrest on October 26 after the Madras High Court previously rejected his anticipatory bail plea.
A court here on Tuesday declined to grant bail to former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held in the alleged cash for approvals of private schools scam.
Judge, Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act L S Sathiyamurthy dismissed the Dravidian party leader's petition seeking bail.
After the Madras High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Poyyamozhi, police arrested him on 26 October 2026.
The Madras High Court had dismissed Poyyamozhi's anticipatory bail plea in the graft case against him, holding that he faces the accusation of having received money from school managements for "party fund" and its "final destination" cannot be unearthed unless he is interrogated under custody.
In his bail petition, Poyyamozhi had submitted that he had been fully cooperating with the investigation on September 16, 17 and 18 and also responded to the police notice promptly.
He had never evaded the investigation nor attempted to abscond or obstruct the course of investigation.
He also undertakes to cooperate with the investigation in future, he added.
He said the grounds of arrest were not informed to him and no memorandum of arrest was issued to him.
It was well settled that a mere rejection of anticipatory bail in itself was no ground for directing his arrest. There was no allegation or material to suggest that he was likely to abscond, tamper with evidence, influence witnesses or otherwise interfere with or hamper the investigation.
He was also a former MLA and minister and has deep roots in society and was not a flight risk, he added.
He said he was suffering from Pancreatitis, which causes him constant upper abdominal pain and necessitates a specialised dietary regimen, continuous medical care and appropriate treatment.
In view of his medical condition, he requires special care and medical attention, which would be essential for safeguarding his health and well-being, he added, and requested that he be enlarged on bail.