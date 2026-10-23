‘All India Help’: Man Accused Of Using AI Videos Of CM Vijay To Scam Public Gets Bail

The Madras High Court granted conditional bail to Shyabu Khan in an alleged AI video impersonation scam involving CM Joseph Vijay.
The prosecution alleged that fake Facebook profiles were used to circulate AI-generated videos and collect Rs 16,000 from the public.
The court cited the completion of the investigation and seizure of the mobile phone while granting bail, subject to conditions.
The Madras High Court has granted conditional bail to a Rajasthan man accused of creating AI-generated videos impersonating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and using them to collect money from members of the public.
In an order passed on Friday, October 23, Justice N Ramesh granted bail to Shyabu Khan, noting that he had been in judicial custody since September 12, 2026, the investigation had been completed and the chargesheet was ready. LiveLaw reported that the court also took note of the seizure of the mobile phone allegedly used in the offence.
The court directed Khan to report to the jurisdictional police station daily until further orders. He was also required to furnish two sureties, one blood surety and one local surety, as conditions for bail.
Prosecution Alleges Facebook Accounts Were Used To Collect Money
According to LiveLaw, the prosecution alleged that Khan circulated digitally manipulated videos of Vijay on Facebook, inviting members of the public to contact the accounts for assistance. The videos were allegedly created using artificial intelligence to impersonate the chief minister and induce people to part with money.
The prosecution claimed that two Facebook profiles, named “All India Help Vijay Thalapati” and “All India Help”, were used to circulate the videos. It further alleged that registration fees were collected from people who responded to the appeals.
Opposing the bail application, the government advocate submitted that Khan had allegedly collected Rs 16,000 by using the chief minister's name.
Khan was arrested on September 12, 2026, and booked under Sections 204, 318(2), 319(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.
Accused Blames Friend For Alleged Scam Videos
Khan had initially approached the trial court seeking bail, claiming that he had been falsely implicated in the case.
According to LiveLaw, he argued that a friend had created the videos using his mobile number and Facebook ID. He also claimed that the friend had been operating his bank account.
Khan maintained that he had no knowledge of the alleged scam videos and had neither intended to cheat anyone nor impersonate another person. He pleaded innocence and denied involvement in the alleged offence.
The trial court rejected his bail application on October 14, citing the ongoing investigation. Khan subsequently approached the High Court after the trial court rejected his bail application on October 14. He submitted that the investigation had been completed.
Court Considers Custody Period And Completed Investigation
After considering the submissions and materials placed before it, the High Court decided to grant Khan conditional bail.
The court took note of his period in judicial custody, the completion of the investigation and the seizure of the mobile phone allegedly used in the offence. With the chargesheet ready, the court directed Khan to report to the jurisdictional police daily until further orders and furnish the two required sureties.
The court directed Khan to comply with the bail conditions until further orders.