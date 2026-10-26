TN: Former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh Arrested In Rs 100 Cr Private Schools 'Scam': Police

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Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been arrested by the Chennai Central Crime Branch following the rejection of his anticipatory bail in a ₹100-crore private school approval fraud case

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Former School education minister Anbil Mahesh at the drivers residence |
Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been arrested Photo: X/@Anbil_Mahesh
Summary of this article

  • Chennai police Central Crime Branch arrested former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in connection with an alleged ₹100 crore private school approval scam.

  • The arrest took place shortly after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

  • He is accused of extorting bribe funds from over 1,000 private school managements under the pretext of collecting party funds for granting government approvals.

DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested on Monday in connection with a Rs 100 crore private schools "scam," police said.

He was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) shortly after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in connection with the alleged scam involving the issuance of recognition and statutory clearances to private schools.

Mahesh is accused of collecting money from over 1,000 private school managements in the guise of a "party fund" during his tenure as School Education Minister (2021-26), in exchange for permanent recognition and other administrative approvals. The FIR, registered by the CCB, includes charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe the suspected financial trail related to the alleged scam.

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