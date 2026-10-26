Three Killed, Eight Injured As Bus Crashes Into Truck In Chhattisgarh

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Tragic early-morning collision on Bilaspur-Raipur Highway leaves three dead and eight critically injured as passenger bus hits broken-down truck in Balodabazar

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Bus Accident into Truck
Three killed, eight injured as bus crashes into truck in Chhattisgarh Photo: Chhattisgarh Accident
Summary of this article

  • Three people were killed and eight others critically injured in a bus-truck collision in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district.

  • The crash occurred early in the morning on the Bilaspur-Raipur Highway when the passenger bus rammed into a stationary truck.

  • Rescuers used gas cutters to free trapped passengers before shifting the injured to Simga Government Hospital for treatment.

Three persons were killed and at least eight others suffered injuries after a bus crashed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am near Darchura village under Simga police station limits when the private bus carrying 22 persons was heading from Ambikapur to Raipur, a police official said.

The truck had broken down and was parked on the road. Traffic cones were placed around it to alert approaching drivers, but the bus driver apparently failed to notice them and the vehicle hit the truck's rear end, he said.

Three bus occupants were killed and eight to 10 suffered injuries, the official said.

Police personnel, ambulances and rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

The injured passengers were extricated with the help of gas cutters and other equipment before being taken by ambulance to a government hospital in Simga, he added.

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