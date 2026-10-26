Delhi Steps Up Traffic Curbs, Truck Diversions Ahead Of Winter Pollution

Delhi is tightening traffic and pollution enforcement ahead of winter, with truck diversions at borders, stricter PUC checks and restrictions on non-compliant interstate and inter-city buses.
Trucks not destined for Delhi will be directed to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.
Delhi Traffic Police reported issuing an average of more than 10,000 challans daily.
The Delhi government is stepping up traffic management and enforcement measures across the National Capital Region (NCR) to tackle vehicular pollution ahead of winter, including diverting trucks at borders, restricting non-compliant interstate buses and deploying traffic personnel at congestion-prone stretches.
The measures were discussed at a virtual meeting chaired by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday, attended by senior traffic police officials and officers from Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh. Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Traffic) and the Delhi Transport Commissioner also participated in the meeting to review preparations for the winter pollution season.
Truck Diversions, PUC Checks And Restrictions On Buses
Under the proposed measures, traffic personnel will be deployed at congestion-prone stretches, particularly near NCR borders, to improve traffic flow and reduce emissions caused by prolonged congestion.
Enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms will also be tightened. Officials said polluting vehicles would be stopped, with action including impounding and the maximum permissible penalties, wherever applicable.
Trucks not destined for Delhi will be directed to use the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, in accordance with applicable directions. Restrictions on overage diesel and petrol vehicles, as prescribed under orders of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court, will also be enforced.
Inter-city and interstate buses entering Delhi-NCR will have to comply with applicable fuel and emission standards. According to officials, buses running on fuels other than electricity, compressed natural gas (CNG) or BS-VI-compliant diesel will not be allowed to operate in the region, in line with the relevant directions.
The Transport Department and other agencies will install banners and display boards at border checkpoints to inform motorists and transport operators about the restrictions. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted through print, electronic and social media to encourage people to use public transport.
Over 10,000 Challans Issued Daily, Dust Control Measures To Be Intensified
The Delhi Traffic Police informed the meeting that more than 10,000 challans for traffic and pollution violations are being issued daily on average as part of its ongoing enforcement drive, officials said.
The government will also intensify water sprinkling, mechanical road sweeping and other dust suppression measures across the city to curb pollution.
Additional district-level enforcement teams will be deployed as further restrictions under the Winter Action Plan and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) come into force, officials added.