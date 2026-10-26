PM Modi Congratulates Lula On His 'Remarkable' Re-Election Victory As President Of Brazil

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PM Modi congratulated Lula on his re-election victory, pledging to deepen India-Brazil strategic ties and advance shared Global South priorities

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PM Modi Congratulates Lula On His Remarkable Re-Election Victory As President Of Brazil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Photo: MEA
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi congratulated Lula on his re-election and sought stronger India-Brazil strategic ties.

  • Lula secured 51.8% of votes, defeating Flávio Bolsonaro by nearly 4.4 million.

  • PM Modi highlighted cooperation across sectors and advancing shared priorities of the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his "remarkable re-election victory" and said he is looking forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries.

Lula was re-elected as President of Brazil on Sunday.

"Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, President Lula, on his remarkable re-election victory. I look forward to working closely with him to further deepen and expand the multifaceted India-Brazil Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Re-Elected As Brazil President After Narrow Victory Over Flávio Bolsonaro

By Outlook News Desk

Together, the prime minister said, India and Brazil will continue to strengthen cooperation across diverse sectors, advance the shared priorities of the Global South and work towards a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world.

With 100 per cent of the vote counted, Brazil's electoral court announced that Lula had a lead of nearly 4.4 million votes -- 51.8 per cent of the total vote -- over opponent Flávio Bolsonaro.

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