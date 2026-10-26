2. Record Voter Turnout

Lula entered the October 25 runoff trailing Flávio Bolsonaro, who had received 2.2 million more votes in the first round. Lula’s team saw higher voter turnout as a key way to make up the difference. Lula da Silva won Sunday’s runoff after drawing millions of voters who had stayed home during the first round. Many returned to vote despite heavy rain across large parts of Brazil.