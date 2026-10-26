Lula wins Brazil’s presidential election for a record fourth term.
He defeated Flávio Bolsonaro by focusing on welfare and domestic issues.
Congressional hurdles, debt and Trump ties will challenge his next term.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won the presidential election for the record fourth time after he defeated Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in a closely contested election.
With nearly 99% of the votes counted, Lula has secured 51.75% of the vote, while Flávio Bolsonaro received 48.25%. Lula had trailed Bolsonaro in the first round in early October, losing by 2.2 million votes. But three weeks later, he turned the result around, winning the runoff by 4.3 million votes.
Lula da Silva made history by becoming the first presidential candidate in Brazil’s modern democratic era to lose the first round but win the runoff. Know the factors that worked in favour of Lula for his dramatic comeback defying all odds.
1. Focus On Domestic Issues
After losing the first round, Lula da Silva changed his campaign focus to the everyday financial struggles of Brazilian voters, moving away from warnings about US interference in the election.
According to the WSJ, he pledged to raise payments through the Bolsa Família welfare scheme, support shorter working hours without reducing wages and offer major debt relief to households struggling with bills.
Lula also proposed making public transport free on weekends, aiming to win back poorer voters who have traditionally supported him.
2. Record Voter Turnout
Lula entered the October 25 runoff trailing Flávio Bolsonaro, who had received 2.2 million more votes in the first round. Lula’s team saw higher voter turnout as a key way to make up the difference. Lula da Silva won Sunday’s runoff after drawing millions of voters who had stayed home during the first round. Many returned to vote despite heavy rain across large parts of Brazil.
His Workers’ Party called for voting hours to be extended after reports that some local governments had cut bus services used by poorer voters, many of whom support Lula.
After the first round, the result raised doubts about Lula’s chances, but three weeks later, he won the runoff by 4.3 million votes.
3. Welfare Policies
To win over lower-income voters, Lula promised more support for struggling households and workers. His campaign pointed to his record on tackling poverty and inequality, creating jobs and expanding social welfare. It also highlighted improvements in living standards and a decline in deforestation.
In the final days of the campaign, Lula proposed raising payments under his flagship welfare programme by 15% and making public transport free across Brazil on weekends. Both measures would require approval from Congress.
Lula also cautioned that a government led by Bolsonaro could cut welfare spending and undo earlier social gains. He used these concerns to appeal to vulnerable communities facing rising living costs.
4. Opposition To US Influence
Lula framed the election as a decision about Brazil’s independence on the world stage. He warned that a Flávio Bolsonaro government could move closer to US President Donald Trump and give Washington greater influence over Brazil’s policies. Trump’s administration had backed the Bolsonaro family’s bid to return to power, adding to the election’s importance beyond Brazil.
Lula’s victory also means Brazil and Mexico, Latin America’s two most populous countries, will continue to be led by left-of-centre governments. It also denies Trump another right-wing ally in the region.
5. Keeping Bolsonaro Family Out
Lula’s victory went against a recent trend in Latin America, where voters in several elections have backed right-wing candidates aligned with US President Donald Trump.
For many Brazilians, the election was about more than keeping Lula in office, the Wall Street Journal reported. They saw supporting him as a way to prevent the Bolsonaro family from returning to power and protect Brazil’s democracy.
Lula will face several challenges during his fourth term. His party lacks a majority in Congress, so he will need support from centre-right parties to pass laws and push forward his plans.
Brazil’s economic problems will also demand attention. Public debt has risen above 80% of the country’s GDP. According to credit bureau Serasa, nearly 84 million Brazilians and 9.3 million businesses have fallen behind on debt payments, a record high, FirstPost reported.
Relations with US President Donald Trump could pose another challenge. Last year, Trump imposed tariffs on Brazilian goods in response to legal proceedings against his ally Jair Bolsonaro. He followed this with an additional 25% tariff on some products this year.