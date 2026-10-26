Haris Rauf Clashes With Will Jacks As Joe Root, Umpire Intervene In Pakistan-England Thriller | WATCH

Haris Rauf and Will Jacks were involved in a heated exchange during Pakistan vs England
Joe Root and the on-field umpire intervened to calm the situation
Pakistan secured a thrilling one-wicket victory, with Shadab Khan scoring an unbeaten 113
Pakistan's thrilling one-wicket victory over England in the ODI tri-series in Lahore was accompanied by some heated on-field exchanges, with Haris Rauf and Will Jacks grabbing attention during the tense final moments of the contest.
The Pakistan fast bowler was involved in a verbal confrontation with England all-rounder Jacks during the closing stages of the hosts' remarkable run chase. The situation escalated enough to require intervention from the on-field umpire and England batter Joe Root, who stepped in to calm things down.
The incident unfolded when Pakistan were desperately trying to complete their chase, with Shadab Khan and Rauf standing between England and victory.
Haris Rauf, Will Jacks Clash After Wide-Ball Controversy
The flashpoint occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan's innings, when Sam Curran bowled a bouncer to Shadab. The batter ducked underneath the delivery and looked towards the square-leg umpire, expecting a wide call. However, the umpire kept his arms down, allowing play to continue.
With Shadab batting on the brink of a historic century and Pakistan needing crucial runs, the decision added to the pressure. Rauf, stationed at the non-striker's end, became involved in a heated exchange with Jacks, who was nearby.
The argument quickly attracted attention, with the umpire stepping between the players. Root also intervened, approaching Rauf and guiding him away from the confrontation before the situation could intensify further.
Tensions Continue Despite Pakistan's Dramatic Victory
The on-field tension did not entirely disappear after the incident. Pakistan eventually completed their chase, with Rauf striking the winning boundary to seal an extraordinary one-wicket victory.
During the post-match handshakes, Rauf and Jacks appeared to exchange words again, adding another dramatic moment to an already eventful encounter.
The match itself belonged to Shadab, who hammered an unbeaten 113 off 96 deliveries. Pakistan had slipped to 154/9 while chasing England's 242-run target before Shadab and Rauf combined for an unbeaten 89-run last-wicket partnership.
While Pakistan celebrated a historic comeback, the heated exchange between Rauf and Jacks emerged as another major talking point from the high-voltage contest.