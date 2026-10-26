Shadab Khan Creates ODI History With Record-Breaking 113 In Pakistan's Thriller Against England

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Shadab Khan smashed an unbeaten 113 as Pakistan defeated England by one wicket, setting world records with Haris Rauf during a dramatic ODI chase in Lahore

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Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf
Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf celebrate after winning the tri-series one-day international cricket match against England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Summary of this article

  • Shadab Khan smashed an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls to guide Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket win over England

  • Shadab and Haris Rauf scripted a world record with an unbeaten 89-run 10th-wicket partnership

  • Pakistan chased down England's 242-run target in 47.1 overs to reach the tri-series final

Cricket has a way of producing stories that seem almost impossible until the final ball is bowled. At Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Shadab Khan delivered one such moment, turning Pakistan’s near-certain defeat into a remarkable one-wicket victory over England in the ODI tri-series on October 25, 2026.

With the hosts staring at an embarrassing collapse, Shadab produced a career-defining performance, combining fearless strokeplay with extraordinary composure to etch his name into the record books.

Shadab Khan’s Unbeaten 113 Changes Everything

Chasing England’s 242-run target, Pakistan found themselves in serious trouble after losing wickets at regular intervals. The top order failed to provide the stability required, while England’s bowlers continued to tighten their grip on the contest.

Pakistan’s hopes appeared all but finished when the scoreboard read 154/9. With just one wicket remaining, the hosts still needed 88 runs, leaving Shadab with an enormous task and virtually no margin for error.

However, the Pakistan all-rounder refused to back down. Batting with remarkable confidence, he struck an unbeaten 113 off 96 deliveries, smashing 13 fours and five sixes to orchestrate a stunning turnaround.

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Highest Individual Scores By A no. 8 Batter In ODIs:

  • 113* - Shadab Khan (Pakistan) vs England, Lahore, 2026

  • 100* - Simi Singh (Ireland) vs South Africa, Malahide, 2021

  • 100* - Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) vs India, Mirpur, 2022

The innings was particularly significant as Shadab became the first batter to score 113 runs at No. 8 in men’s ODI cricket, surpassing the previous record of 100 not out, jointly held by Ireland’s Simi Singh and Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Haris Rauf Joins Shadab in a Historic Partnership

While Shadab dominated the scoring, Haris Rauf played an equally valuable role at the other end. The fast bowler remained unbeaten on seven off 19 balls, providing the support his partner desperately needed.

Together, they stitched an unbroken 89-run partnership for the 10th wicket, setting a new benchmark for the highest last-wicket stand in a successful men’s ODI run chase.

The previous record was an unbeaten 64-run partnership between West Indies’ Deryck Murray and Andy Roberts against Pakistan during the 1975 World Cup.

The tension reached its peak when Shadab Khan was given out lbw on 97, with Pakistan requiring another 21 runs. His review revealed an inside edge, keeping the extraordinary chase alive.

Haris eventually struck the winning boundary as Pakistan reached 243/9 in 47.1 overs, sealing a sensational one-wicket victory with 17 balls remaining.

Beyond the result, the night belonged to Shadab, whose maiden international century transformed a desperate situation into an unforgettable cricketing spectacle. Pakistan also secured their place in the tri-series final, completing a memorable evening in Lahore.

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