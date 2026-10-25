'Blinder' From Shadab Khan: All-Rounder Smashes Maiden ODI Century As Pakistan Beat England

Pakistan started aggressively as Shaheen Afridi struck in the first over, dismissing Tom Banton for 4. Shaheen struck again in his next over to remove Joe Root for 5. Captain Harry Brook, desperate to open his account after playing six straight dot balls, was run out, leaving England creaking at 19/3. Haris Rauf added to England's misery by dismissing Jordan Cox for 6, while Ben Duckett held firm at the other end.