'Blinder' From Shadab Khan: All-Rounder Smashes Maiden ODI Century As Pakistan Beat England

Shadab Khan scored a magnificent, unbeaten 113 off 96 balls to notch up his first-ever ODI century under extreme pressure.
Pakistan looked dead and buried at 154/9 while chasing 242 before Shadab and Haris Rauf pulled off an extraordinary rescue mission.
Haris Rauf hit the winning boundary in the 48th over to seal an unforgettable victory for the hosts.
Shadab Khan played the innings of his life, guiding Pakistan to a miraculous one-wicket victory against England in their ODI Tri-Series encounter in Lahore on Sunday.
Powered by disciplined bowling, Pakistan restricted England to 241 all out in 46.4 overs. However, the chase turned into a nightmare as the hosts collapsed to 154/9, still needing 88 runs with just one wicket remaining.
Enter Shadab Khan. Walking in at No. 7, the all-rounder put on a masterclass in crisis management. He dominated the strike, protected No. 11 Haris Rauf, and launched a stunning counter-attack to bring up his maiden ODI century.
Shadab remained unbeaten on a sensational 113 off 96 deliveries (13 fours, 5 sixes). Rauf provided the finishing touch, hitting the first ball of the 48th over off Cromcombe for four to cap off an unforgettable win.
Shaheen Keeps England In Check
Earlier, batting first, England were bowled out for 241 in 46.4 overs despite Ben Duckett's hundred, as Shaheen Afridi's four-wicket haul kept the visitors in check.
Pakistan started aggressively as Shaheen Afridi struck in the first over, dismissing Tom Banton for 4. Shaheen struck again in his next over to remove Joe Root for 5. Captain Harry Brook, desperate to open his account after playing six straight dot balls, was run out, leaving England creaking at 19/3. Haris Rauf added to England's misery by dismissing Jordan Cox for 6, while Ben Duckett held firm at the other end.
Coming in at number six, Sam Curran partnered with Duckett to rebuild England's innings, adding 93 runs off 105 balls. Shaheen broke the stand by dismissing Curran for 42. Ben Duckett soon departed after scoring a brilliant 105 off 111 balls, smashing 10 fours and 2 sixes.
Gus Atkinson fought hard in the lower order, helping England cross the 200-run mark before returning to the pavilion unbeaten on 36 off 28 balls as he ran out of partners.