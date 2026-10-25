Virat Kohli Hits The Nets In Mumbai As India Prepare For Five-Match ODI Series Against New Zealand | Watch

Virat Kohli spent almost two hours in the nets at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai before the New Zealand ODIs
A video of the session at the Cricket Club of India ground went viral after Star Sports posted it on X
Kohli batted on a red-soil pitch and faced both pace and spin during the training session
Virat Kohli put in an intense training session in Mumbai ahead of India’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand. He spent almost two hours in the nets as he fine-tuned his game for the assignment. A video of the session at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium went viral on social media on Friday.
The India batter trained at the Brabourne ground as part of the build-up to the New Zealand series. The session drew attention because of the time Kohli spent in the middle and the fluency he showed against different kinds of bowling.
Virat Kohli's Net Session - Watch Video
Star Sports posted the clip on X and wrote, "Look who’s back, hitting the nets! 😍#ViratKohli is bringing the intensity ahead of the next challenge! 💪 #NZvIND #INDvNZ #TeamIndia". The post accompanied the video of Kohli’s net session in Mumbai.
Net Session Details
Kohli batted on a red-soil pitch.
He faced both pace and spin during the session and looked fluent through the off side. He drove through the covers with the balance and timing that have long marked his ODI batting.
He also looked assured on the back foot. Kohli defended solidly and used his feet well against the spinners, showing control rather than just range-hitting.
Kohli stepped down the track to attack the spinners and found considerable success on multiple occasions during the session.
Familiar Brabourne Ground
The venue is familiar.
Kohli has used this ground before. He also trained at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium before India’s home series against New Zealand in 2021, putting in several net sessions at the same venue.
Kohli is again using the Mumbai venue before meeting New Zealand. He will feature in the first three ODIs in New Zealand under regular skipper Shubman Gill.
Shreyas Iyer will lead in the final two ODIs, with Gill shifting focus to preparations for the subsequent two-Test series.
Kohli’s Recent Milestones
Kohli’s numbers keep rising.
At 37, he has a two-decade career filled with major achievements and has been challenged to ‘unlock a new version’ of himself. The recent returns suggest that shift has produced results.
Last month, Kohli crossed the 15,000-run mark in ODIs. He then smashed his 55th hundred and it was the third-fastest of his career in the format.
That innings came against West Indies. He reached the mark while taking apart the West Indies bowling attack and added more weight to the attention around his preparation for the New Zealand series.