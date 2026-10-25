A fire broke out in shanties in Rani Garden, under the jurisdiction of Geeta Colony Police Station, on Sunday.
Residents reported losing their belongings, with one saying the family was left with only the clothes they were wearing.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes, and the cause remains under investigation.
A fire broke out in shanties in Delhi’s Rani Garden area, under the jurisdiction of Geeta Colony Police Station, on October 25, 2026, destroying residents’ belongings and leaving families with little more than the clothes they were wearing. No injuries were reported, according to a fire officer, who said firefighters brought the blaze under control within half an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to ANI.
A resident described the devastation, saying the family had been asleep when the fire started and did not know what had caused it. “Nothing is left—everything was destroyed,” the resident said, adding that the children were safe and no one had been hurt.
Residents Left With Little After Fire
The aftermath left affected residents facing the loss of their household belongings. One resident said everything had burned to ashes, leaving them with only the clothes they were wearing. The account highlighted the immediate impact on families living in the shanties, although the total number of households affected and the extent of the property damage were not immediately available.
The fire officer said the firefighting team reached the scene and began operations immediately. The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes, and no injuries had been reported. Officials have yet to establish how the fire began.
The incident occurred in Rani Garden, an area within Geeta Colony in east Delhi. The cause of the fire, the number of shanties damaged and the estimated value of the losses remain unclear from the information available.
Cause of Fire Under Investigation
The fire officer confirmed that an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the blaze. No further details about the circumstances leading to the fire were provided in the statement.
A fire in a densely populated settlement can leave residents facing immediate challenges, including finding temporary shelter and replacing essential belongings. However, details about relief measures, assistance for affected families or any assessment by local authorities were not available in the information provided.
The immediate priority remains establishing the cause of the fire and assessing the damage suffered by residents. Authorities have not reported any injuries, while further information about the number of affected families and possible assistance is awaited.