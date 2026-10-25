Barcelona Vs Real Madrid La Liga El Clasico Head-To-Head Record: Who Dominates Spain’s Biggest Fixture?

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 25 October 2026 7:22 pm

Barcelona and Real Madrid enter Sunday’s Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou level on 106 wins each in all official meetings, with 52 draws in 264 matches, according to Barcelona’s count

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 25 October 2026 7:22 pm

Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen is in action during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Leipzig in Madrid, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

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