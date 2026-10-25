Barcelona Vs Real Madrid La Liga El Clasico Head-To-Head Record: Who Dominates Spain’s Biggest Fixture?

Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied at 106 wins each in all official meetings, by Barcelona’s count
Sunday’s Clasico at Spotify Camp Nou starts at 8pm UK time, or 9pm in Spain
The winner will move ahead in the all-time head-to-head record
Barcelona and Real Madrid head into Sunday's Clasico tied at 106 wins apiece in all official meetings. There have also been 52 draws in 264 matches, with Madrid on 444 goals to Barcelona's 441.
Whoever wins will move ahead in the all-time head-to-head record.
League And Cup Split
The overall record is level because the rivalry leans different ways depending on the competition. Madrid have the edge in La Liga while Barcelona are ahead in cups and Europe.
In league meetings, the teams have met 192 times. Barcelona have won 77, there have been 35 draws and Real Madrid have won 80.
Outside the league, Barcelona have the better record. Across 72 cup and European games, they have won 29, drawn 17 and lost 26. That is why the all-time tally is even, even though Madrid lead in La Liga.
Recent Clasico Form
Barcelona have had the upper hand in this fixture recently. They have won six of the last seven meetings.
The latest of those was Barcelona's 2-0 La Liga win at Camp Nou on 10 May, a result that sealed the title and levelled the all-time record. Real Madrid's only victory in that run came at the Bernabeu in October 2025.
Madrid's most recent win in Barcelona was a 2-1 La Liga victory on 28 October 2023. There has been no competitive Clasico since the May meeting, so Sunday is the first one of this season.
Key Recent Results
Recent results underline Barcelona's strong run in the fixture
- 10 May 2026 — La Liga — Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid
- 11 Jan 2026 — Supercopa final — Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid
- 11 May 2025 — La Liga — Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid
- 26 Apr 2025 — Copa del Rey final — Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (after extra time)
- 12 Jan 2025 — Supercopa final — Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona
- 26 Oct 2024 — La Liga — Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona
Biggest Margin Wins
Real Madrid's 11-1 win in the second leg of the 1943 Copa del Generalisimo semi-final is still the most one-sided result in Clasico history.
Barcelona have no result that matches it. Their notable recent big wins in this fixture are a 5-1 victory at the Camp Nou in October 2018 and a 4-0 win at the Bernabeu in October 2024.