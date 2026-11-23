Barcelona Stage Stunning Second-Half Comeback To Beat 10-Man Villarreal 3-2 At Camp Nou

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 23 November 2026 5:21 pm

Barcelona staged a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Villarreal 3-2 at the Spotify Camp Nou in Matchday 13 of the 2026-27 La Liga season. The visitors stunned the home crowd with two rapid early strikes from Tajon Buchanan (5’) and Tani Oluwaseyi (7’). Barcelona struggled to break down Villarreal’s low block before the interval, and Lamine Yamal missed a 22nd-minute penalty after a VAR review. However, the hosts erupted after halftime, scoring three times in an 11-minute span. Gerard Martín halved the deficit in the 57th minute, Fermín López equalized four minutes later, and a 67th-minute own goal from Villarreal defender Pau Navarro—who was later sent off in stoppage time—completed the turnaround. The hard-fought victory restored Barcelona’s three-point lead at the top of the La Liga standings.